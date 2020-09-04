Jacob Konrady never played football before this year.
It didn’t show Friday night.
Konrardy connected on a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give Dubuque Senior a dramatic 17-14 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dalzell Field.
It was the first field goal for the left-footed Konrardy, who plays soccer for the Rams. He decided to give football a try this year almost by accident.
“This summer I was kicking field goals just for fun,” Konrardy said. “Because, well, there were footballs laying around. When I hit one from 40 (yards), I was like ‘I can do this.’”
The stage was certainly set for a dramatic night. Both teams lost hard-fought one-score decisions in last week’s season openers and last year’s meeting between the Rams and Hawks came down to the final moments, as well.
“I expected a bit more points tonight,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “Last year was a barn burner. This year was a barn burner, but just a different kind. What a way to end it though. The way this game ended is why there’s nothing like high school football.”
It was an impressive start on both sides of the ball for Senior (1-1). The Rams’ defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, giving the Hawks (0-2) little breathing room on three-straight runs.
Jack Gilligan, the first-year signal-caller, directed the Rams on a 65-yard scoring drive to grab an early lead.
The junior southpaw was perfect through the air connecting on all four of his passes, three going to the Rams’ Swiss Army Knife, Hunter Preston. Preston had a pair of runs on the drive including a direct-snap dandy that set up Gilligan’s 1-yard TD sneak.
Senior’s defense continued to impress, forcing three-and-outs on Prairie’s first two drives, and allowing just three first downs in the first half. The active Rams had five near interceptions before halftime, and forced a fumble Prairie covered.
Nick Pearson provided most of the offensive firepower for Prairie. Pearson’s counterpart, Senior’s Cain McWilliams, though, had the biggest play of the first half. McWilliams, coming off a 144-yard outing last week, pulled the Rams out of danger late in the first and swung the momentum back.
Pinned against its own goal line, Senior had two-straight runs stuffed at the line of scrimmage. On the third, McWilliams slithered through an opening and raced to the sideline, nearly taking it the distance. McWilliams’ 72-yard jaunt, and a facemask penalty on Prairie, set the stage for four-straight runs by Tommy Williams including a 4-yard score as Senior went to halftime up, 14-0.
“That changed the game,” Ploessl said. “It got us an opportunity to score that we probably weren’t expecting and as it turned out we really needed it.”
The Hawks got their first score midway through the third quarter. Pearson had runs of 14 and 41before Brandon Vlcko scampered for a 10-yard score.
Mason Mahoney intercepted Gilligan on the Rams’ next possession and Pearson went back to work to help pull Prairie even. His 51-yard run on the first play after the turnover was his first of five totes on the drive, which he capped off with a 6-yard score.
Prairie was driving late for a go-ahead score, but Nate Oswalt’s sack of Vlcko gave the Rams good field position with just under four minutes left.
McWilliams sparked what would become a 12-play game-winning drive with nine runs for 45 yards to set up Konrardy’s heroics.
“I was really nervous, but I knew I could do it,” said Konrardy. “I trust the line, snapper, holder. I knew I was in range.”