The Tri-State Christian School girls volleyball team followed up its unbeaten regular season with a Northern Illinois Christian Conference tournament title this weekend.
The Lady Huskies beat Galesburg Christian, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, in the semifinals and beat Pathway Christian, 25-22, 25-22, to win the tournament at Goose Lake, Iowa. Dubuque-based Tri-State entered the tournament with a 10-0 record and the top seed and captured its first conference championship since 2005.
Jillian Fisher, a junior, won the conference MVP award, and senior Nancy Taylor received the Christian Character Award. Also representing Tri-State on the all-conference team were junior Lauren Fessler on the first team, junior Kambryn Keller on the second team and sophomore Tabby Vosberg on the honorable mention squad.
The Huskies earned the No. 2 seed for the ACSI Tournament this weekend in Kankakee, Ill.
The Tri-State soccer team went 1-2 to finish fourth at the NICC tournament. The Huskies edged Quad Cities Christian, 1-0, on a Ben Call goal before suffering 5-2 and 6-2 setbacks to Faith Christian and Unity Christian. Seventh grader Sam Fernandes and eighth grader Oliver Taylor both had two-goal games in the tournament. Junior Lincoln Steel made 63 saves in the three games to earn second-team all-conference.
POLLARD WINS SEASON OPENER AT DUBUQUE
Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, defeated Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, to the checkered flag on Sunday night to win the IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque Speedway. Opening Night at the track drew 75 cars across
Jordan Hicks, of Delmar, Iowa, won the IMCA Modified feature; Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa, took the IMCA Sportmod feature; Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa; won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature; Noah Krahenbuhl, of Blanchardville, Wis., finished first in the 4-Cylinder feature; and Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, won in the Mini Late Model feature.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BASEBALL HALL OF FAME WEEKEND SET
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremonies for the 2021 class on July 9-10.
The induction dinner/program will take place at 7 p.m. on July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West. The Telegraph Herald Semi Pro All Star Game and induction ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 10 at Memorial Park in Worthington. The rain date is 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
The 2021 Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors include: newly elected president Gary Langel, vice president Jerry Roling, secretary/treasurer Rich Knepper and directors Jude Milbert, Bruce Maahs, John Lehmann and newly elected Jim Leitner, who replaces the late B.J. Featherston. Selection of the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees along with the All-Star Game participants will be announced at later dates.