A season to remember does not always have to include an undefeated record or culminate in a championship.
Often, it’s about overcoming the ebbs and flows, the high points and low points, and all the obstacles of the grind that a basketball season may present — especially this year.
Kris Spiegler’s Dubuque Wahlert team battled through its fair share of challenges this season, but came together at just the right time to catch lightning in a bottle and play its best basketball of the year when it counted most. The Golden Eagles were at their best down the stretch in clinching their first trip to the Iowa state tournament since 2013, and in her 15th season leading the program, Spiegler is the 2020-21 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Her dedication and how much she cares makes her such a great coach,” Wahlert senior co-captain Allie Kutsch said. “She puts so much time, energy, and effort into this team. She would spend countless hours scouting other teams, watching our film and looking into new offensive sets.”
ATTITUDE AND WORK ETHIC
Wahlert certainly had its share of ups and downs throughout this season. After a win over Western Dubuque put them at 5-2 on the year and ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, the Golden Eagles looked like a team on the rise.
But a couple of close losses dropped them out of the rankings and forced them to regroup. They did exactly that, and after a Feb. 6 victory over rival Hempstead, had their record back up to 10-6.
Spiegler doesn’t necessarily think there was a particular turning point in the season, rather she credits the attitude and work ethic of her team.
“I think we just went into this year feeling good about it,” she said. “I think we went into it thinking this could be our year and knowing we could compete with everybody that’s out there.”
So even as the Eagles dropped their final three games of the regular season by a total of 10 points, Spiegler felt good about a potential postseason run.
“I just never lost confidence,” she said. “I just felt all along that this was going to be a good year for us.”
Fellow senior co-captain Mary Kate King said despite the tough losses down the stretch, she knew her coach always believed in them.
“Coach kept our confidence and enthusiasm up because we all knew we didn’t play well in those last games,” King said. “She just knew that our best games were yet to come. Her belief in us is always consistent with her coaching, which gives us confidence as players.”
It was no surprise when it came time for postseason play, Wahlert was locked in and ready. Convincing victories against West Delaware and Cedar Rapids Xavier set up a regional final at fifth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock for the right to go to Des Moines.
The game plan was pristine as the Golden Eagles seized command in the second and third quarters against the heavily-favored Go-Hawks. When the final buzzer sounded, the Eagles had punched their ticket to Wells Fargo Arena with a 52-46 victory. It was Spiegler’s fourth trip to state as Wahlert coach and first in eight years.
FULL CIRCLE
Spiegler’s coaching journey has come full circle since playing 6-on-6 basketball at Waukon High School for Hall of Fame coach Bob Sampson. After a four-year college career, which included an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national championship at William Penn in 1980, she landed her first teaching job at Wahlert, and later began coaching as an assistant to Sampson, who had moved to Wahlert as girls head coach.
“I played for him in high school and I came back and he helped me get a job as a teacher and we just became good friends,” Spiegler said. “It was just a lot of fun to redevelop that relationship with him long after he was my coach.”
After moving on to various coaching stops that included Hempstead, Loras College, and Andrew High, Spiegler landed back at Wahlert as an assistant before becoming the head coach in 2006.
“I like trying to help people enjoy the game and learn about it,” Spiegler said. “It’s fun being in that competitive nature. It’s a way for me to be competitive in a sense yet help kids be competitive and bring out their skills and what they can bring to the game.”
STAYING HUMBLE
When contacted about being named TH Coach of the Year, the humble Spiegler immediately deflected credit to her two assistant coaches, Gary Schuster and TJ King.
“Extra sets of eyes are so valuable,” Spiegler said. “Anytime you do the things that we were able to do, it’s all about the staff.”
Schuster has been involved with Wahlert basketball for 30 years, and Spiegler’s assistant the last 14. King was a volunteer coach this past season, but has been the youth coordinator the last several and has been instrumental in guiding current and future Wahlert basketball players.
Spiegler said the trio formed the perfect coaching dynamic.
“Gary is just a devoted assistant coach; he does so many of the little things and just loves being around the kids and making an impact,” she said. “TJ brought a lot of passion, energy, and expertise for the game. He just loves the game. Both of those guys just brought something a little different for the kids and to the program.”
Schuster and TJ King lauded her effort in leading this year’s team.
“I think she did an excellent job coaching the girls and putting together great game plans and practice plans to help the program improve,” Schuster said. “She is always trying to make the girls better.”
Added TJ King: “She puts a tremendous amount of time, effort and heart into coaching and preparation of the team. She is a successful coach first and foremost because she develops a great relationship with the girls and cares for them as individuals, as well as basketball players.”
TJ King pointed out that Spiegler’s ability to communicate and adjust to the craziness of 2020 was crucial to keeping this team focused.
“We were just able to adapt to our players and our players strengths, and also were able to communicate between ourselves as a staff and to the players,” he said. “I think the girls responded to that quite well and it stems from Coach Spiegler’s leadership.”
During a 10-day stretch early in the season, Spiegler and her staff had to get creative as the team was forced to quarantine because of a COVID-19 exposure. She organized practices over Zoom and implemented some conditioning and basketball-specific workouts as the team practiced together remotely from their homes.
“We were all doing it online together,” Spiegler said. “It turned out pretty well. It was a good bonding time for the kids to be able to stay connected, and they got a good workout, too.”
SPECIAL BOND
Spiegler had a special connection with the six seniors on this year’s team. It was evident after the regional final victory against Waverly-Shell Rock, when her very first comments were directed toward them.
“I’m especially proud because our seniors have just dedicated a lot of time to this game … I’m just very happy for them. Really happy for them,” she said.
After the loss in the state quarterfinals to Glenwood, fighting back tears, Spiegler praised her influential leaders and wished them well in their next chapter.
“Our kids are emotional about this, in particular our seniors,” she said after the loss. “They just know that there is a change in their life that’s going to occur. We’ve had wonderful seniors and I’m just appreciative of them and blessed to have had them in our program.”
Spiegler made a point to mention each and every one of her senior leaders by name and what they have meant the last four years — Mary Kate King, Kutsch, Ana Chandlee, Maya Wachter, Gabby Moran and Becca Schmerbach.
“All of these kids were very coachable, were role models and good leaders on and off the court,” Spiegler said.
Just as Spiegler will remember her 2021 senior class, the lessons and impact she has left on them will be everlasting.
“I have learned that hard work and perseverance pay off and that success is not given but earned,” Mary Kate King said. “(Coach Spiegler) taught me that those who bring effort, energy, and enthusiasm every day, will get the most out of every experience.”