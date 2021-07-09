RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa – A vintage Anthony Ruden left little doubt about who would win the MVP and Outstanding Pitcher awards at the Rickardsville Tournament.
Before the official announcement could be made Thursday night, the Epworth bench urged “just write out the check to Rudy.”
Ruden struck out 13 batters to lead Key West to a 6-1 victory over Epworth in the championship game. He finished the tournament with 33 strikeouts in 18 innings over three appearances, allowed just two earned runs and scattered 10 hits while picking up a pair of wins. On top of that, the 26-year-old batted .500.
“It was fun,” said Ruden, who struck out 19 in Monday’s semifinals. “It’s good when everything’s working and I trust the defense behind me. I try to make competitive pitches, and they were swinging over a lot of things, and that’s how it went. I felt better than I did on Monday, but once we got into the sixth and seventh innings, I was getting pretty tired.”
Ruden scattered seven hits, including a pair to Connor Grant, and issued only two walks in eight innings of work. Todd Oberthein retired three of the four batters he faced in the ninth to seal the win.
The Ramblers won their first tournament championship of the summer. It took four tries to get there.
“We’ve been kind of making fun of each other, saying we haven’t been as good as we’ve been the last couple of years,” Ruden said. “It feels good to come out here and win a tournament and kind of get us going into the next few tournaments. We’ll see what we can do from here. This is something we can feel good about, and hopefully it carries over.”
Key West wasted no time in taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Anthony Razo drew a leadoff walk, went to third on Devin Hurdle’s double and scored on Andrew Redman’s ground out.
Two innings later, Ben Oglesby laced a one out single, moved up on a Razo walk and scored on a Redman single to make it 2-0. In the sixth, Brett LaMere led off with the lone home run of the evening to give the Ramblers a 3-0 cushion.
Epworth finally got to Ruden in the bottom of the seventh, after Brett Featherston and Riley Reed drew walks to open the frame. No. 8 hitter Carter Kluesner singled to drive in a run and pull the Orioles within 3-1.
But Key West added insurance the very next inning. Randy Rosa walked, Oberthein reached on an error, and Razo delivered a two-run double to left field to make it 5-1. In the ninth, Hurdle led off with a base hit and scored on Nick Woltkamp’s sacrifice fly.
“You always feel confident when you give Rudy a lead, especially when it’s two or three runs early, so it was really important to get on them right away,” Razo said. “I think this is a great start for us. It’s nice to get that first (tournament championship) out of the way. The big thing is to keep playing well and lean on Rudy as much as we can. He’s a big piece for us. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
The Ramblers played much of the game without second baseman Dan Spain, who suffered a knee injury. He won the outstanding hitter award in the tournament after batting .600 (6-for-10) with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs.
The Orioles donated their second-place prize of $150, in addition to a collection of $401, to the family of long-time Rickardsville standout Nate Hall. His 14-month-old son has been battling a blood disease. On July 18, Neumann’s Bar & Grill in Holy Cross will hold a steak fry to benefit the family.