Cuba City’s Jack Misky had a stellar week for Wisconsin’s top-ranked boys basketball team.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored a career-high 30 points in a win against Wisconsin Heights on Saturday, Jan. 16. Last Thursday, he scored his 1,000th point in a 62-46 win over Fennimore, and the following night the senior scored a team-high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds in a win over Mineral Point.
“Last week was just crazy,” Misky said. “I can barely remember what I had for breakfast this morning, let alone all of the games we had last week.”
The Cubans (12-0) had five games in a seven-day span, including games against the top-three teams in the SWAL conference.
“It was exhausting, but we know that we can’t take a single game for granted this season because of COVID,” he said. “We have to go out there with the mindset that every game could be our last and we have to enjoy all of the little moments.”
The Cubans have undergone the COVID two-week quarantine twice this season and had their undefeated season end last year in March when the coronavirus pandemic began.
“Last year sucked to have it end that way, but it really put things into perspective for us,” Misky said. “You never know if that’s going to happen again, and we are just thankful we are getting a season.”
During the team’s quarantines, Misky made it a point to do his best to stay in his normal routine, which includes shooting, running and lifting.
“Thankfully, I had gotten weights over the summer because we couldn’t get into any gyms,” he said. “And I have a hoop in our shed where I could work on shooting, so I used that when we couldn’t get into school. With the fast-pace we play at, it’s important to stay in shape.”
On Thursday, Misky was unaware he was closing in on the 1,000 point mark until fans started yelling at him during the final minutes.
“I figured I had to be getting close,” he said. “It was really nice to do it at home in front of our crowd. It was definitely a memorable moment for me.”
Jack and his older sister, Elizabeth, are the only brother-sister duo in school history to both reach the 1,000 point milestone.
“It’s pretty special to be able to share that honor with her,” he said.
Jack, who has been starting for the Cubans since his freshman season, has come a long way since then.
“Jack has always been a good player, but now he’s one of our top guys,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “When Brayden (Dailey)went down with an injury, we really needed him to step up as our big guy, and he has done a tremendous job. On top of that, I don’t think you will find a finer young man than Jack. He’s extremely humble and one on of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet.”
Misky, who is a UW-Milwakee track and field recruit, said his confidence in himself has grown immensely over the years.
“As a freshman I can remember always trying to not do the wrong thing when I was on the court,” he said. “Now I’m out there trying to create opportunities and not worrying about doing the wrong thing. I have amazing teammates, and we just all work together so well. It’s a special bond that we have, and they help create opportunities for me. This award is just as much theirs as it is mine.”