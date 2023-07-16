The Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert baseball programs have been steady presences at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament for the past decade.
But, until this season, never together.
Top-seeded and defending state champion Western Dubuque and No. 6-ranked Wahlert could meet in the semifinals on Wednesday in the rubber match of their season series. They have combined for nine state tournament appearances in the past nine years.
Western Dubuque and Wahlert split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games this season. The Golden Eagles won the first game, 6-5, on June 16, while the Bobcats completed an 8-7 victory over Wahlert on June 29 after it had been suspended due to a lights issue at Petrakis Park on June 16.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of www.gobound.com/ia/:
Site — Duane Banks Baseball Stadium, University of Iowa campus
Monday’s quarterfinals —No. 2 Alleman North Polk (27-5) vs. No. 7 Spencer (23-7), 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 Marion (30-6) vs. No. 6 Carlisle (22-12), 2 p.m.; No. 1 Western Dubuque (33-9) vs. No. 8 Harlan (22-14), 5 p.m.; No. 4 Dubuque Wahlert (29-13) vs. No. 5 Ballard (21-10), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals —5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s championship — 5p.m.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
How they got here — The Bobcats defeated Maquoketa, 10-0, in the Substate 3 quarterfinals; defeated Independence, 11-4, in the semifinals; and came from behind to edge Mount Vernon, 4-3, in the championship game.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Isaac Then (.430, 55-for-128, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 37 RBIs), Brett Harris (.424, 59-for-139, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 39 RBIs, 10-for-12 stolen bases), Caleb Klein (.421, 51-for-121, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 27 RBIs, 20-for-22 stolen bases), Connor Maiers (.379, 44-for-116, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 35 RBIs), Jake Goodman (.350, 48-for-137, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs, 15-for-19 stolen bases), Hunter Quagliano (.315, 41-for-130, 14 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 39 RBIs), Colton McIlrath (.287, 29-for-101, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBIs, 13-for-13 stolen bases), Bradyn Delaney (.284, 33-for-116, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 29 RBIs), Tanner Anderson (.268, 22-for-82, 1 double, 19 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Ryan Klostermann (7-0, 3.28 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 47 innings), Clayten Lindecker (6-1, 1.83 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 49 2/3 innings), Harris (4-2, 1.76 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings), Then (6-3, 3.81 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 53 1/3 innings), Anderson (6-1, 3.09 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 34 innings), Maiers (2-2, 3.80 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The Bobcats are making their second straight and seventh overall appearance in the summer state tournament, all under head coach Casey Bryant and all since the 2005 season. They finished second in 2006 and won their first title last summer after returning to state for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2018-19. The Bobcats have outscored their opponents, 355-167. They own a .344 team batting average and 2.96 team ERA. Western Dubuque throttled Harlan, 12-1, during the 2012 state tournament, the last baseball meeting between the two schools.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
How they got here — The Golden Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 4 and routed Vinton-Shellsburg, 11-1, in the opening round; handled Solon, 8-1, in the semifinals; and held off DeWitt Central, 7-4, in the championship game.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Patrick Fitzgerald (.352, 37-for-105, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs), Jack Walsh (.341, 43-for-126, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 27 RBIs), Ryan Brosius (.331, 41-for-124, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 50-for-52 stolen bases), Will Specht (.323, 40-for-124, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBIs, 13-for-16 stolen bases), Seamus Crahan (.322, 37-for-115, 9 doubles, 25 RBIs), Bryce Rudiger (.302, 35-for-116, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 26 RBIs, 10-for-11 stolen bases), Owen Wallace (.276, 24-for-87, 10 RBIs), Foti Rigopolous (.267, 12-for-45, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs), Bode Nagelmaker (.260, 27-for-104, 7 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Rudiger (5-1, 1.57 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 53 2/3 innings), Brosius (5-2, 3.47 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 46 1/3 innings), Rigopolous (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 39 1/3 innings), Zach Callahan (3-3, 2.39 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 38 innings), Brandon Cummer (4-1, 3.71 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Walsh (2-1, 12 saves, 0.78 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 27 innings), Crahan (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 22 innings), Specht (2-1, 3.23 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings).
Outlook — No. 6-ranked Wahlert will be making its ninth trip to the summer state tournament and fifth in the last nine years. The Eagles advanced to the title game two years ago and fell to Marion. Wahlert has outscored its opponents, 252-199, and own a .302 team batting average and 3.02 team ERA. The Eagles have not faced Ballard since at least 2009, when Bound began tracking statistics for Iowa prep athletics.