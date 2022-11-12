A rough first period and an uncharacteristically porous penalty kill spelled a long, frustrating night for the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday.

The Youngstown Phantoms scored three first-period goals and converted 4-of-8 power plays en route to a 7-2 victory at the Covelli Centre. The two teams meet again at 6:05 tonight in Youngstown.

