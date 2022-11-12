A rough first period and an uncharacteristically porous penalty kill spelled a long, frustrating night for the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday.
The Youngstown Phantoms scored three first-period goals and converted 4-of-8 power plays en route to a 7-2 victory at the Covelli Centre. The two teams meet again at 6:05 tonight in Youngstown.
Dubuque entered the game with the USHL’s best penalty kill at 87.9% (29-for-33) through the first nine games of the season. The Saints went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
“We believe we have one of the best PKs in the league and Youngstown has been struggling on the power play lately, so it was just one of those kind of nights,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But … we didn’t give ourselves much of a chance 5-on-5, either. It’s a tough one, but the sun will come up somewhere tomorrow.
“We’ll regroup in the morning, have some honest conversations about what we need to do better and move forward from there. We get another crack (tonight), and if we come out with a better mindset, we’ll be fine.”
The Phantoms, playing at home for the first time following a six-game road trip, controlled the first period and bolted to a 3-0 lead despite just a 13-10 edge in shots.
Shane Lachance opened the scoring at the 4:28 mark, Kenta Isogai doubled the lead 3:58 later on his second goal of the season, and Justin Varner made it 3-0 with a backdoor rebound goal on the power play at the 13:59 mark.
The Saints finally solved goalie Jacob Fowler with a shorthanded goal at the 4:36 mark of the second stanza. Owen Michaels deflected a pass out of his own zone, won a footrace to the puck for a breakaway opportunity, then scored on the rebound of his own shot for his fourth goal of the season despite being slashed by Matthew Perkins. It marked the third shorthanded goal of the season for Dubuque.
Just 2:06 later, the Saints pulled within a goal following a pretty tic-tac-toe passing sequence from James Reeder to Oliver Moberg to Jacob Jeannette, who tallied his third goal of the season. Jeannette slipped his check near the blue paint and slammed Moberg’s backdoor pass into a wide-open net.
But the Phantoms regained the momentum for good with a pair of goals by Tyler Catalano and William Whitelaw 40 seconds apart to make it 5-2.
Youngstown added a third power play goal just 28 seconds into their sixth opportunity to all but seal the victory. Lachance picked up his second goal of the night by converting assists from Whitelaw and Strathmann at 1:48 of the third. Less than 2 minutes later, Williams added another power play goal.
