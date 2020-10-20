High school cross country runners in all three of the tri-states will begin their postseason runs this week, and all three will look a little different this year in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Here is a capsule look at the qualifying steps for area schools in each of the three states:
IOWA
New this year: The state qualifying meets and the state meet will be split in half. Class 3A and 4A teams will qualify on Wednesday and run at the state meet in Fort Dodge the following Friday, while Class 1A and 2A will qualify on Thursday and run at state the following Saturday.
Who advances: The first three teams, plus the first 15 individual place winners qualify for the state meet.
Class 4A Dubuque Soccer Complex qualifier: Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar and Muscatine.
Class 3A Monticello qualifier: Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, West Delaware, Davenport Assumption, De Witt Central, Clear Creek-Amana, Monticello, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Class 2A Jesup qualifier: Dyersville Beckman, Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Cresco Crestwood, Jesup, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Northeast Goose Lake, Oelwein, Osage, Starmont, Tipton, LaPorte City Union and Waukon.
Class 1A Cascade qualifier: Cascade, Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Belle Plaine, Brooklyn BGM, Calamus-Wheatland, Durant, Easton Valley, English Valleys, Highland Riverside, HLV Victor, Hudson, Iowa Valley, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Lone Tree, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, Clinton Prince of Peace and Rivermont Collegiate.
Class 1A Clayton Ridge qualifier: Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, Alburnett, Central Elkader, Gilbertville Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Janesville, Lansing Kee, MFL/Mar-Mac, North Linn, Postville, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Turkey Valley, Wapsie Valley.
WISCONSIN
New this year: Wisconsin added a subsectional round. The subsectional is Tuesday and the sectional is Saturday. Westby will host the nearest sectional in Division 2, and Darlington will host the nearest sectional in Division 3.
Who advances: The top two teams and top five individuals from Tuesday’s subsectionals advance to sectionals on Saturday.
Division 2 Westby Subsectional: Aquinas. Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby.
Division 3 Boscobel Subsectional: Belmont, Boscobel, Cassville, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Pecatonica/Argyle, River Ridge, Riverdale, Shullsburg, Wauzeka, Steuben.
ILLINOIS
New this year: The Illinois High School Association will not host a state meet this year, so the season will end at sectionals. Regional meets take place Saturday and sectionals are the following Saturday. Seneca will host the sectional involving area schools.
Who advances: The top five teams and the top five individuals not on qualifying teams advance to sectionals.
Class 1A Oregon Regional: Byron, Dakota, Durand, East Dubuque, Freeport Aquin, Galena, Genoa, Lanark Eastland, Oregon, Polo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Lutheran, Rockford Sacred Heart, Rockford Christian, Stillman Valley, Stockton, Winnebago.