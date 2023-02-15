BELLEVUE, Iowa — Ka’Lynn DeShaw expected Tuesday’s contest to be her final time taking the court in her home gym.
After the final buzzer sounded, she had two reasons to celebrate.
Not only did Bellevue take care of business in a 60-40 wire-to-wire victory over Northeast Goose Lake in a Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal at Bellevue High School, but West Branch pulled an upset over heavily favored East Buchanan, meaning the Comets will now host a semifinal contest.
“We were all hyped up (when we heard that announcement),” DeShaw said. “We were all yelling and screaming, just so happy. We play so much better at home, too.”
DeShaw, a senior, led the Comets (15-7) with 21 points, Aunika Hager added 12 and Catherine Dunne had eight.
Emma Kjergaard and Alyssa Fowler had 10 points apiece to lead Northeast (10-12).
Bellevue will host West Branch in a regional semifinal on Friday.
“The girls love playing in front of our home crowd, obviously we shoot a little better here, and our press gets a little tighter here,” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said.
And that press played a huge factor from the get-go on Tuesday.
The visiting Rebels had no answer for the Comet’s constant, hounding full-court pressure. Bellevue forced 10 first-quarter turnovers and combined that with a balanced offensive attack that saw six players record baskets to jump to an 18-4 lead after one frame.
“That’s as good of a first-half defense that we’ve played all year,” said Jess, whose team forced a whopping 18 total turnovers in the opening 16 minutes of action. “On offense, we had great penetration, we swung the ball on their zone. I was really happy with our effort tonight.”
A 13-2 run to open the second quarter sparked Bellevue to a commanding 31-6 lead 5 minutes before the break.
Jess said his team’s hot start was crucial to avoid a letdown performance against a team they had beaten twice in the regular season.
“We told them the first part of the game we have to get off to a good start and play with energy,” Jess said. “When we play with energy, we are fine.”
Dunne’s coast-to-coast steal and layup and DeShaw’s two free throws to close the half staked the Comets to a 30-point lead heading into the break, 41-11.
“We definitely knew we needed to push tonight,” DeShaw said. “Even though we’ve played them twice, we knew we had to get on them right away. We just really want to make it to the end this year.”
The end being a state tournament berth in Des Moines, a destination DeShaw has been painstakingly close to reaching the last two seasons after falling one step shy with regional final losses her sophomore and junior campaigns.
“I feel like we have it this year,” DeShaw said. “If we keep playing hard, I feel like we have it. We just need to keep playing hard and know what we’re up against.
With a more experienced, polished group as opposed to last year’s regional final team, Jess expects this group to stave off the postseason pressure.
“We’ve got some kids that have been around a while,” Jess said. “Last year, we only had two girls with experience and that kinda showed (in the regional final). I don’t think this group will play tight.”
