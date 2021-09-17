Jack Aitchison might not have seen it coming, but he was ready for it.
The same couldn’t be said for Waterloo West.
Pressed into service, Aitchison had 18 carries for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Dubuque Senior in the Rams’ 41-14 thrashing of the Wahawks on Friday in prep football at Dalzell Field.
“When (Tommy Williams) got hurt, I heard coach yell my name and it was my time,” Aitchison said. “I was ready to go. Ready to step up.”
The Rams, who won their second-straight game, improved to 3-1.
“We started off tonight about as well as we could start off,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “By far our best game of the year so far. We were happy we won some games this year. But we really weren’t happy with the way we’ve been playing.”
Senior averted disaster on the first snap of the game.
West quarterback Tyree Gardner fired a perfect completion across the middle of the field to Jeremiah Feahn, but a holding penalty on the Wahawks wiped out a 33-yard gain.
Senior’s defense stiffened up and held West (2-2) to three-and-outs on its first two possessions.
Senior took a 3-0 lead when Kyle Konrady capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive with his 21-yard field goal.
Statistically, Senior was dominant in the opening quarter, grabbing a 10-0 lead heading to the second quarter.
The Rams ran 23 plays for 142 yards, while West ran eight for 10 yards and no first downs.
Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan had a 6-yard TD run and was phenomenal in the early going. But he definitely got some help from his friends.
Hayden Francois was chief among them.
Even though Landon Sauser made the tougher catch, hauling in a thrice-tipped drive-saving dandy in traffic, it was Francois that pulled down the money-makers.
Gilligan hit Francois in perfect stride on Senior’s first snap of the second quarter for a 76-yard score.
Francois accounted for nearly half of those yards after the catch. On Senior’s very next play, the 6-foot-3 speedster accounted for all 62 yards of the pass that put Senior up 24-0, when Gilligan tossed a screen pass his way. Francois weaved through traffic all the way to the end zone and the rout was on.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and we try to get them in position to make them,” Ploessl said. “It wasn’t just one guy tonight. Everybody shared the wealth a little bit.”
Aitchison scored from 17-yards out late in the second quarter and added a 71-yard burst for a score in the third.
“Shout out to the (offensive) line,” Aitchison said. “They played incredibly tonight. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without them.”