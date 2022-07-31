The softball talent in the Dubuque area is rising, and the Telegraph Herald All-Area Softball Team reflects that, with 11 of the 15 players comprising the first team hailing from the four schools competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Dubuque Hempstead, which won its first MVC conference championship since 1987, leads the way with four selections, plus Player of the Year Jadyn Glab.
Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque landed three players each on the first team, Cascade had two, and Dubuque Senior, East Dubuque and Boscobel had one each.
Here is a capsule look at the first-team selections:
PEYTON PAULSEN, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Junior
Position — Pitcher
Honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team; 11-1, 1.08 ERA, 71 innings, 64 strikeouts, 26 walks
KIYA STEGER, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Pitcher
Honors and statistics — All-MVC Mississippi Division second team; .330 (38-for-115), 21 runs, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 36 RBIs; 6-4, 2 saves, 2.14 ERA, 78 2/3 innings, 77 strikeouts, 28 walks
GRETTA GRASSEL, BOSCOBEL
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Boscobel
Honors and statistics — Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Small Schools first team all-state; Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Player of the Year; all-SWAL first team; .641 average (41-for-64), 31 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, 31 RBIs; 18-1, 1 save, 0.76 ERA, 129 2/3 innings, 296 strikeouts, 30 walks
BAILEY WELU, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Junior
Position — Catcher
Honors and statistics — Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A third team all-state; .336 (36-for-107), 20 runs, 7 doubles, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs
SOPHIE LINK, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Infield
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 5A third team all-state; all-MVC Valley Division second team; .352 (45-for-128), 35 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs, 22 stolen bases
DEVIN SIMON, CASCADE
Grade — Junior
Position — Infield
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 2A first team all-state; IGCA Class 2A all-Southeast District; River Valley Conference elite team; .500 (48-for-96), 48 runs, 5 doubles, 9 triples, 9 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 stolen bases; 3-1, 6.00 ERA, 18 2/3 innings, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks
MADDIE HARRIS, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Position — Infield
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 4A second team all-state; IGCA Class 4A all-Northeast District; all-MVC Mississippi Division second team; .365 (46-for-126), 30 runs, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 26 RBIs
BRYNN WALTERS, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Infield
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 4A third team all-state; all-MVC Mississippi Division second team; .412 (49-for-119), 32 runs, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 32 RBIs, 16 stolen bases
MADY PINT, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Freshman
Position — Outfield
Honors and statistics — All-MVC Valley Division first team; .361 (43-for-119), 40 runs, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, 18 stolen bases
CLAUDIA NOONAN, CASCADE
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Outfield
Honors and statistics — River Valley Conference elite team; .373 (38-for-102), 31 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 18 RBIs, 22 stolen bases
RUTH TAUBER, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Eighth
Position — Outfield
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 3A second team all-state; all-MVC Mississippi Division first team; .489 (67-for-137), 54 runs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 38 RBIs, 12 stolen bases
CHANDLER HOUSELOG, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Sophomore
Position — Utility
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 5A second team all-state; IGCA Class 5A all-East District; all-MVC Valley Division first team; .441 (49-for-111), 14 runs, 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 36 RBIs
TIERANI TESLOW, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Junior
Position — Utility
Honors and statistics — IGCA Class 3A second team all-state; all-MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention; .389 (56-for-144), 24 runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 41 RBIs; 7-5, 2 saves, 5.40 ERA, 68 2/3 innings, 50 strikeouts, 37 walks
LYDIA ETTEMA, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Junior
Position — Utility
Honors and statistics — All-MVC Valley Division second team; .338 (26-for-77), 16 runs, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 43 RBIs; 11-2, 1.05 ERA, 80 1/3 innings, 49 strikeouts, 6 walks
ANNA BERRYMAN, EAST DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Position — Utility
Honors and statistics — Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A third team all-state; Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division first team; .400 batting average (20-for-50), 11 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.