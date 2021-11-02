Dyersville Beckman feels as though it is playing at its best at the right time.
As standout senior hitter and Iowa State recruit Kiersten Schmitt has said on numerous occasions, the Trailblazers are “locked in.” And playing at that level is the only way Beckman is going to have a chance to advance from their Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. today at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“I feel like we’re all really locked in,” said Schmitt, who ranks third in all of Iowa with 567 kills this season. “We are really determined and wanting it so bad. Each and every practice we’re getting things done. We have so much grit and we’re very determined.”
The sixth-seeded Blazers (33-11) will need everything they’ve got to move on, staring down 17-time state champion Western Christian (38-5) in the opening round.
“Western Christian, they’ve got a tradition as good as anyone in the state,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “But we have a great team that will test them and give them a great run.”
While Beckman holds its own state pedigree, the program is still on its quest to capture its first state championship — and the Wolfpack rank second in state history in titles won, behind only Dubuque Wahlert’s 20.
“I’ll be honest with you, if you look at the 2A field, and we’ve seen this all year, there are just some phenomenal teams in Class 2A,” Troutman said. “Everyone thinks (top seed) Dike-New Hartford is the consensus No. 1, and they won it last year and ran through the regular season, but most would agree that everyone else down there is going to have a great battle to get to that final match.”
The Blazers have been driven all season to return to state after falling in the regional semifinals at home last fall. Led by a group of six seniors, Beckman thrived throughout the season and took lessons from 11 losses against mostly higher-class competition. It paid off with a grinding five-set win over No. 8-ranked Wapsie Valley to punch its ticket back to state.
“This is something this particular group of seniors has been building towards ever since they got into high school,” Troutman said. “They’ve seen the groups ahead of them, and they were part of those teams, and they wanted to do something for themselves. It’s extremely satisfying to see them get that done.”
While Schmitt is the unquestioned leader at the net and one of the best attackers in the state, she’s flanked by junior Jenna Lansing (213 kills), and fellow seniors Lauren Osterhaus (156 kills) and Kam Klas (139 kills).
In her first season as the varsity setter, senior Leah Wessels ranks second in the state with 1,095 assists. Another senior, Olivia Hogan, ranks fourth with 593 digs for the well-rounded Blazers.
“Playing with these seniors has been amazing,” Schmitt said. “Leah gets better every game. Her knowledge of the game from the beginning of the season to now has grown tremendously. She’s a huge part of why we’re playing so well right now.”
Beckman has also been aided by strong serving this season, to the tune of 211 aces. Lansing leads the way with 56 — her ace sealed the final point in their regional final victory — with Hogan adding 48 and Schmitt another 44.
“You’ve really seen us come up big at times with our serving,” Troutman said. “That’s a big part of the game, and if you’ve got your serves hitting, that’s a huge advantage.”
The Wolfpack bolster an array of strong hitters. Junior Abby VerBurg leads the way with 381 kills, and fellow junior Stella Winterfeld has 343 kills. Senior Emma Westphal has provided 213 kills, with senior Ellie Dokter chipping in another 171.
Senior Jaylin Van Dyken has 953 assists, and a balanced defense is fronted by senior Lydia Van Kley’s 355 digs.
“I think we’re just going to focus more on our game,” Schmitt said. “Look at their key hitters and key components, but stay locked in with our offense and passing. If we’re playing at our best, we believe we can compete with anybody.”