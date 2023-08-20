Dubuque Hempstead’s recent run of elite cross country athletes appears to be in safe hands this fall.
John Maloney, a senior who placed 10th in the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall, enters the season ranked No. 2 behind only Jack Flori, of West Des Moines Dowling. And the Mustangs landed the No. 8 spot in the team rankings.
Western Dubuque has the No. 19-ranked individual in sophomore Quentin Nauman, while the Bobcats earned the No. 15 spot in the team rankings.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at the local boys Mississippi Valley Conference cross country teams:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chris Burke (3rd season as head coach after three years as assistant, 230-65)
Last season — The Mustangs went 98-50 and finished 12th in the Class 4A state meet with 245 points.
Returning state placewinners — John Maloney (sr., 10th in 15:55.20), Charlie Driscoll (sr., 62nd in 16:55.47), Brandon Kass (jr., 89th in 17:21.17), Will Houselog (jr., 106th in 17:47.57.
Other returning letterwinners — Micah Fern (soph.), Zack Johnson (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Owen Leitzen (jr.), Matthew Hanselman (sr.), Aidan Cooley (fr.), Vincent Scherr (jr.), Colin Henn (soph.).
Mustangs competing in college — David Holesinger (Northern Iowa), Ben Hermiston (Florida Gulf Coast), Brandon Doser (Loras), Marcus Leitzen (Loras), Derek Leicht (Iowa), Caleb Kass (Northern Iowa).
Season outlook — The Mustangs return six of their seven varsity runners from a year ago, and many of them hold the fastest times in school history at their grade levels. That cross country success has also carried over to the spring track season. Maloney, who enters the season ranked No. 2 individually, placed fifth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the state track meet, while Driscoll, Fern and Johnson ran on the 15th-place 4x800 relay. That experience on the big stage should keep the Mustangs among the top programs in the state.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Dain Leytem (4th season)
Last season — The Rams placed 4th at the MVC meet and sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet.
Returning letterwinners — Henry Arling (soph.), Jack Kirman (soph.), Jacob Haug (jr.), Calvin Lueken (jr.), Danny Rothert (jr.), Jacob Rowe (jr.), Finn Kinkaid (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Owen Anderson (fr.), Beckett Brock (fr.), Eli Neahaus (fr.), Jack Rothert (fr.), Ian Sindt (fr.), Liam Kroger (soph.), Matthew Haug (fr.).
Rams running in college —Robert Howes (Simpson), Connor Kilgore (Upper Iowa).
Season outlook — While the Rams fell short of reaching the state meet, they gained plenty of experience that should yield results this fall. All seven of the returning letterwinners are either juniors or sophomores, while six freshmen and a sophomore appear to be in the mix for scoring points. The Rams will have five sets of brothers on the team, adding an interesting dynamic to a team looking to move up in the MVC this fall.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Chuck Tigges (12th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles qualified a pair of runners for the Iowa Class 3A state meet.
Returning state qualifiers —Jayden Brookins (soph., 48th in 17:19.30), Kyle Powers (jr., 108th in 18:15.80).
Other returning letterwinners — Eden Schrack (sr.), Sully Newlin (sr.), Nick Klapatauskas (jr.), Walter Freund (jr.), Duncan Freund (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Jonathan Klapatauskas (fr.), Nile Connely (fr.), Gavin Wolbers (fr.), Finnegan Newlin (fr.), Sam Nelson (soph.), Sam Kennedy (soph.), J.P. Auer (fr.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles are low on numbers this season, with 16 runners out for the sport, but Tigges likes the way seniors Schrack and Newlin have taken the newcomers under their wings during preseason workouts. The key to the season will be challenging the younger runners to begin to find their limits and progress throughout the fall.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (18th season as head coach, 26th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats finished 10th in the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Quentin Nauman (soph., 28th in 16:57.19), Brody Staner (jr., 122nd in 18:53.00).
Other returning letterwinners — Jimmy Hoover (jr.), Preston Kremers (jr.), Coy Messer (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Dominic Hammerand (fr.).
Bobcats competing in college — Eli Nauman (Iowa).
Season outlook — The Bobcats graduated all but two runners from last season’s state meet team, but Nauman has established himself as one of the top runners in the MVC and Staner has competed at the state meet in each of his first two seasons in the program. Hoover, Kremers and Messer have key varsity experience and will be called upon in bigger roles this fall. Digmann believes the Bobcats will be competitive if they stay healthy.