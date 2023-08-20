10192022-statequalifiercrosscountry6-sg.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s John Maloney finished 10th in Class 4A last season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Hempstead’s recent run of elite cross country athletes appears to be in safe hands this fall.

John Maloney, a senior who placed 10th in the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall, enters the season ranked No. 2 behind only Jack Flori, of West Des Moines Dowling. And the Mustangs landed the No. 8 spot in the team rankings.

