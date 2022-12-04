When Hunter Clasen was tearing through defenses in a Bellevue Comets uniform, he did so against some of the area’s top defenders.
Now, former opponents have forged a bond together to lead the Wartburg College football program to uncharted territory.
Clasen rushed 31 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns — plus caught a fourth score — while former Beckman Catholic prep Owen Grover powered the defense with 10 tackles, along with former Edgewood-Colesburg standout Parker Rochford grabbing two interceptions, as the No. 12-ranked Knights rolled past Aurora University, 45-17, in the NCAA Division III national quarterfinals on Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
“I saw Grover in high school when we played Beckman, and faced Rochford, too, in high school at Ed-Co,” said Clasen, a senior at Wartburg who was an all-state running back and linebacker at Bellevue. “Coming into college with those guys to Wartburg, it was like an all-star team coming into one team. When we all met each other, at that first practice, we knew we had something special in our future.”
Wartburg set a program record for wins (13-0) and advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in school history. The Knights will meet second-ranked Mount Union (13-0) on Saturday, Dec. 10. The location for the game will be announced today.
The Knights’ win also marked the first time a school from the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference/American Rivers Conference has reached the national semifinals since Simpson College in 1997.
“This team has a great culture,” Clasen said. “This has never happened in Wartburg history, and to reach the final four with this group of guys is a special way to go out for me and everyone else.”
Aurora (11-2) got out to a fantastic start on the road, building a 10-0 advantage that left the crowd of 5,200 at Walston-Hoover Stadium in a bit of a shock.
“We knew there’d be adversity coming into the game,” Clasen said. “It came down to how we’d handle it. We started getting the momentum going in the second quarter and ran with it. We got back on top and finished it from there.”
The Knights turned the game with a 21-0 second quarter, as Clasen caught a 25-yard TD pass from Nile McLaughlin to get Wartburg on the board. Clasen added a 2-yard scoring plunge before Rochford took an interception 70 yards to the house for a 21-10 lead at the half.
With Wartburg’s lead at 28-17 heading to the fourth quarter, the Knights finished strong as Clasen scored on runs of 21 and 18 yards to help ice the game away.
In 13 games this season, Clasen has 236 carries for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns for a 6.4 yards-per-carry average.
“It’s always fun to get into the end zone,” Clasen said. “Credit to the boys up front opening those holes for me, and I’m happy to do what I can. Hit the gap as hard as I can and make a guy miss, then race into the end zone. It was fun getting there four times, but it all goes to the guys up front doing all the dirty work.”
Along with Clasen, Grover (LB, Sr.) and Rochford (DB, Soph.), the Wartburg roster also includes former area standouts Drake George (Western Dubuque, WR, Jr.), Ben Parker (Bellevue, DB, Jr.), Ben Bryant (Western Dubuque, RB, Jr.), Dakota Lau (Western Dubuque, DB, Soph.), Preston Rochford (Ed-Co, LB, Sr.), Connor Grover (Beckman, DB, Fr.), Will Conlan (Western Dubuque, OL, Jr.), Ben Petlon (West Delaware, OL, Jr.), Riley Konrardy (Bellevue, DL, Sr.), Jason Koopmann (Beckman, OL, Fr.), Nick Nelson (Western Dubuque, DL, Soph.), Freddie Hosch (Western Dubuque, DL, fifth year), Tai Streets (Maquoketa, WR, Fr.), Dominic Frost (Western Dubuque, DB, Fr.), Harrison Haynes (Bellevue, TE, Sr.), Joe Burke (West Delaware, DL, Jr.), Cooper Johnston (Cuba City, TE, Fr.), Payton Lewin (West Delaware, DL, Fr.), Owen Hatcher (Western Dubuque, DL, Soph.) and Christian Nunley (West Delaware, DL, Soph.).
“We’re so excited to keep going with these guys,” Clasen said. “The culture at Wartburg, we always try to stay where your feet are and not get ahead of yourself. Go day-by-day and everything else will fall into place.”
