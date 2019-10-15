Claire Edmondson was a soccer player.
Then she moved to Iowa.
A Tennessee native who moved from New Mexico to the Hawkeye State in late summer of 2017 became swept up in the running culture at Dubuque Senior, and the Rams senior has developed into an elite cross country and track runner.
Edmondson’s new path has led to verbally committing last month to join the University of Iowa’s cross country and track programs on partial scholarship, with the potential to earn a full ride.
“When I was a kid, I was kind of hoping to go to college for soccer,” Edmondson said. “But I wanted to try something new in Dubuque, and I thought, ‘Hey, I like track, let’s try cross country.’ I came out my sophomore year and just fell in love with the sport and the team. That’s how it started.”
In New Mexico, Edmondson lived in a small town and loved soccer. However, soccer there is played in the fall, and she had also become a fan of track. With the move to Iowa came a choice between soccer and track, with both going in the spring.
“I was kind of tired of playing soccer at that point, and I ran track in eighth grade and went in as a freshman and had a lot of success and really enjoyed it,” Edmondson said. “I had to choose between the two here with the move, and I decided on track. So I figured cross country went good with that, too.”
It sure did for Edmondson. Joining the Rams late in the summer of her sophomore year, she quickly caught the eye of Senior girls coach Louie Fischer.
“Claire was a great athlete right away, that was apparent,” Fischer said. “She had good strength and strong mechanics in her stride. You could tell she was a great athlete. She finished eighth overall in the freshman/sophomore race in her first race for us, and she moved up to varsity from there.”
Edmondson wasted little time in making noise in her new venture. While she finished her sophomore season injured and had to watch as the Rams earned state runner-up honors as a team, it motivated her to come back stronger.
She did just that by finishing fifth overall at the state cross country meet last fall. In track, she took third in the 1,500 at the Drake Relays this past spring and reached the Class 4A state meet in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000, medaling in each event.
“My junior year was big for me to just run at state (cross country),” Edmondson said. “I had no idea where I’d end up at state. We narrowed it down and thought top 15 was good, but as the season progressed we thought I could get closer to winning it and I was pretty happy to get fifth.”
The Hawkeyes had their eyes on Edmondson as her talent developed, and coach Randy Hasenbank — also Iowa’s assistant track coach — and staff made themselves present at meets the Rams were participating in.
“I think college coaches look for speed,” Fischer said. “If the runner has speed, they feel they can develop the endurance. Claire’s versatile and can run any distance. I would say in high school, she could do anything from the 200 meters to 3,000 meters if she really wanted.”
Edmondson and the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Rams will compete on her future home course on Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet at the Hawkeyes’ Ashton Course in Iowa City.
“What stood out to me in the first place is the team and the coaches,” Edmondson said. “Coach Hasenbank came out and watched me, they came out to smaller meets and that’s cool. When I visited, the team was super welcoming and it just felt like the place for me. It felt really right being there.”
While her future is set for Iowa City, Edmondson still has business to attend to here in Dubuque with the Rams.
“The team goal is to win state,” she said. “We’ve been going after that the last couple years now. We fell short last year and that’s really motivating us to put in the work toward that team title. Maybe even an individual championship if I keep working.”