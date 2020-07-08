Devin Eudaley appreciated the opportunity to even have a senior night, after his classmates who participate in spring sports had that annual celebration taken away from them because of the coronavirus.
Eudaley played a key role in both games Wednesday night as Dubuque Hempstead bounced back from its first loss of the season to sweep Waterloo West, 3-1 and 14-4 in six innings, at Core Field.
“It’s a really good feeling to have a night like this with my classmates and teammates, because it’s a chance to celebrate us being together one last time,” said Eudaley, who collected five hits in the sweep. “This isn’t the last go-round, though. We still have a lot of good baseball in front of us, and we want to keep this going.”
The Mustangs improved to 11-1 and immediately bounced back from a 9-5 setback at Iowa City Liberty on Monday, when they moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A poll. Hempstead has already locked up the No. 1 seed for the substate tournament, which begins next Friday.
“Obviously, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but it’s important at this time of the year to win as many ballgames as possible to improve your resume for the postseason,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “You always want to get as high of a seed as possible in any tournament.”
The Mustangs took an unconventional approach to winning the opener after both teams scored a single run in the third inning; Hempstead’s coming on a Logan Runde RBI single. Andrue Henry and Runde singled to open the sixth inning, and Eudaley bunted for a base hit to load the bases. Max Pins and Trey Schaber followed with sacrifice flies to drive in the second and third runs of the game.
“We actually came out a little flat and we were looking for a little spark,” Rapp said. “Of all places, it came from one of our best hitters laying down a bunt. We certainly didn’t expect that to happen, but it turned out to be the exact spark we needed.”
Runde closed the door on West, which fell to 3-5 in a season mostly wiped out by coronavirus suspensions. Runde allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out eight in an 89-pitch complete-game victory.
“I just wanted to do what I usually do, stay within myself and let my defense do most of the work, because I have a great defense behind me,” Runde said. “When you have confidence in your defense, you can go after hitters a lot more.
“It was important for us to win both of these games. It will give us a little momentum going into Monday against Wahlert, and playing a high-intensity rivalry game against Wahlert will get us ready for substate.”
Hempstead shook off a rough defensive start in the second game with four-run frames in the first, second and fifth innings. Eudaley led the charge, going 4-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBIs.
After West jumped to a 3-0 lead, Runde and Eudaley delivered RBI singles, Dan Schope tied it with an RBI double, and George Sherlock gave the Mustangs the lead for good with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the first. An inning later, Sabers belted an RBI double, Henry drove in a run with a base hit, and Eudaley crushed a two-run shot just inside the left-field foul pole.
“I was actually just trying to go right back up the middle with it, but I just connected with it,” Eudaley said. “It felt pretty good coming off the bat.”
West scored an unearned run in the fifth to make it 8-3. But the Mustangs took advantage of sloppy defense to score four more times. Michael Garrett drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, one scored when Kellen Strohmeyer reached on an error, and two came across on wild pitches.
Hempstead invoked the mercy rule in the sixth. Brock Booth singled, Eudaley doubled off the top of the right-centerfield fence, and Schope drove both runners home with a double.
“I think we learned a lot from our loss down at Liberty,” Eudaley said. “We gave up seven runs in the first inning, but we were coming back. We were just hitting it right at them and couldn’t get enough of them to fall. We have a really good hitting team, and we know we have it in us to come back even if we get down early.”