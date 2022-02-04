EPWORTH, Iowa — Dubuque Hempstead is back on top of the city.
The Mustangs weren’t gone very long.
Most of the last decade-plus has belonged to Hempstead in the chase for bragging rights in the city, and following a one-year hiatus, the Mustangs clinched another city crown on Friday night with a 55-39 victory over Western Dubuque on the road.
“We have an excellent group of girls that put in a lot of work this offseason,” said Hempstead second-year coach Ryan Rush. “I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be city champs this season, but before the season we knew this was a goal that we could definitely get. We have a lot of girls that put in a lot of work. This is the fruits of their labor paying off.”
Carleigh Hodgson scored 15 points, Jaelyn Tigges added 12, Camdyn Kay had 11 and Chandler Houselog 10 as the Mustangs (7-12, 3-7 Mississippi Valley Conference) finished with a 5-1 mark in city competition. Senior closed 4-2, with Wahlert at 3-3 and WD at 0-6. The Rams won the city last season.
“A lot of the girls just came to open gym and worked hard. We really came together as a team,” said Houselog, one of four seniors on the roster. “I think it’s really showing. I think that people didn’t see us as the best team in the city, but I think we’ve proved ourselves by beating each team in the area.”
Brooklyn Firzlaff led the Bobcats (2-17, 1-11) with eight points, while Hailey Wulfekuhle, Karrington Asp, Maddy Maahs and Kaitlyn Thole added seven points each.
Houselog drilled a 3 to open the game, then drove in for another bucket as Hempstead opened on a 7-0 run and never trailed in the contest. Kay hit a triple to keep the advantage at 15-9 heading to the second quarter.
“I feel like we all worked really hard and have gotten closer as a team,” Kay said. “We lift each other up and that really helps. It feels good.”
The Bobcats battled and pulled within 22-18 on a tough drive by Maahs in the second quarter, but Hodgson lit it up with a trifecta of treys in the third quarter to push Hempstead’s lead out to 40-24 entering the final period.
“Coach told us that the first few minutes of the third quarter would determine how the game plays out,” Hodgson said. “We really pushed on later in the game to help seal the deal. We put a lot of work in and every practice we’re working on the little things that will help us win at the end of tight games.”
Brooklyn Firzlaff drilled back-to-back 3s in the fourth, then Maahs converted a three-point play to cut Hempstead’s lead to 44-37 with 4:34 remaining. But the Mustangs went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to lock it up.
“Awesome group of girls, and I couldn’t be happier for them,” Rush said. “They really executed down the stretch and at the free-throw line.”