Duke Faley flexed his muscle, and then he showed his range.
Dubuque Wahlert’s 6-foot-6 junior center made his first major impact in a city rivalry game on Friday night, scoring a game-high 22 points ,which included stepping back and sinking two 3-pointers during a key run in the third quarter, as the Golden Eagles pulled away from Dubuque Senior, 68-55, at Nora Gymnasium.
“I think our team responded great,” Faley said. “It’s like there was a lightning bolt strapped to the gym, it was so crazy and electric. These are the kind of games you practice for. I’m just so proud of all the guys that stepped up and made big plays. A really good team effort.”
Faley’s presence in the paint opened up plenty of opportunities for his teammates, and Carson Cummer delivered 16 points while Ben Freed and Seamus Crahan added eight points apiece as the Eagles (2-0) earned a much-desired victory — the Rams (1-1) had won nine of the previous 10 meetings in the series.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Cummer said. “The atmosphere that everyone brought tonight, with the high hopes that we have for this season, it was amazing to come in to their place and get one.”
Sophomore Jacob Williams scored 21 points and Devonta Jackson added 10 for the Rams, who are replacing all five starters from their state tournament run of last season.
“I’m going to take away from this our second quarter,” Rams coach Wendell Eimers said. “We played a really good second quarter. We left a lot of points on the floor. I’m going to take that second quarter and build from there. Wahlert played a great second half and shot the ball really well. We just didn’t take care of the basketball.”
The teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter, but Faley established the paint with eight points and opened up Nolan Berendes and Freed to nail treys for a 17-11 lead at the end of the frame.
“We needed to establish the paint early, that was one of our goals,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “Duke did a tremendous job of getting open and making plays. Senior adjusted and sent more guys at him, and it took us a little while to readjust to that, and we put a lot of points on the board in the second half.”
Senior responded with Jackson, delivering a spark off the bench and scoring eight points in the second quarter as the Rams went on an 18-11 run to head into the locker room with a 29-28 advantage.
“In this gym especially, we haven’t played very well the last few years,” English said. “It’s a tough place to play and they’re always ready to play. They’re a quick, athletic team and we knew it was going to be a battle. We’re happy to come out on top.”
Wahlert staked out to a game-changing 21-11 run over the course of the third quarter to take control and never looked back. The Eagles drilled five triples in the frame, with Jack Walsh connecting once, Cummer sinking a pair and the big man swishing two more.
“I just do what the team needs to win,” Faley said. “I don’t care about points or stats for myself, I just care about the win column. I spend a lot of hours in my backyard shooting, so it’s nice when they fall.”
Wahlert took a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter, and behind a baseline trey from Freed and a Faley putback for an and-1, built the lead up to 60-43 with 5:17 remaining.
“Everyone in the locker room, we all have smiles on our faces,” Faley said. “We’ll celebrate tonight, but then on Sunday we’ll get back to work and focus on our next opponent.”