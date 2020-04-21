There’s a shortage of sports officials. This has been acknowledged at multiple levels of athletic governance, an admission made by local coaches, state administrators, national executives and the referees themselves. It’s brought these powers to a point where some states are examining their laws to see if there’s a way they can legislate the matter (both Wisconsin and Iowa have contemplated bills aimed at referee harassment in the last three months).
The shortage has begun to cause delays or cancellations of various games throughout youth athletics. Dave Anderson, executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) attested to several occasions within the last year in which football games scheduled for Friday night were moved to a different day because of the lack of available refs. He’s also begun to see games at the levels below varsity — freshman, sophomore and junior varsity sports — axed because there aren’t enough officials to staff them.
“We’re going to lose these things if people aren’t willing to officiate,” Anderson said. “If nobody’s going to officiate, those opportunities go away.”
How glaring is the issue? Some circles believe that if the decline continues, in a few years, states will begin losing varsity level competitions. Anderson cited a study conducted by the National Federation of High School Sports that indicates 80 percent of officials quit after the first two years on the job, “and unruly parents are cited as the reason why,” according to the NFHS. Meanwhile, older refs are fazing out, quickening the decline with more refs quitting than there are signing up.
Illinois was one of the earliest states to adopt laws that crack down on sports official abuse. State government passed a law in 1998 that characterized extreme referee confrontations as aggravated assault. Even so, Eric Miller, boys basketball coach at East Dubuque, said he’s noticed the same officials calling many of his games throughout the season, and those crews are getting older and older.
“When’s the last time you saw a young crew of officials? There’s a problem,” said Miller, whose Warriors program is among the more successful local basketball teams in recent memory. “I think the idea of teaching sportsmanship needs to be back in more programs. It really does. … I’ve talked with multiple officials crews that I’ve worked with for a number of years and you just don’t see anybody new getting into it. A lot of nights, could they pay you enough to do that job?”
While acknowledging that low referee pay could be another factor in the decline, Miller added: “The situation’s getting worse and it’s harder to get young guys in here. We’re really going to be at an impasse in about 10 years. If these guys are all 10 years older and we still don’t have anybody new, then we’re really going to be in trouble.
“We’ve got to do something. It’s real and you can’t hide from it. I think everybody knows that the lack of sportsmanship in athletic events and the lack of young officials coming into do that kind of job, if they’re not aware, they’re wearing blinders. … We might have kids come in and try JV games, junior high games, but the sad thing about that is the next year you usually don’t ever see them again.”
The WIAA and Iowa High School Athletic Association both provided statistics to the Telegraph Herald showing the decreasing number of registered officials throughout their respective states.
The most recent available data dates back to the 2018-19 academic year.
• The total number of officials in Iowa fell to 4,408 in 2019, which is the lowest amount of referees the state has seen since the 2005-06 season.
• The number of licensed football referees in Iowa fell by 50 to 1,387 in 2019. That’s the fewest amount of football officials since the state began tracking the numbers in 1979. Just 12 seasons before, the state had an all-time high of 1,834 licensed referees. That number has decreased every subsequent season with exception to a small uptick of game officials between 2014 and 2015.
• The number of basketball officials recorded by the IHSAA is just a few bodies short of also reaching a 12-year low. That number peaked at 2,337 in 2005-06. It fell to 1,893 in 2018-19, which is just eight refs more than the state saw two years prior.
• The number of licensed baseball umpires dropped to 944 in 2019. Outside of the 2004-05 season, in which there were only 900 umps, that is the fewest amount of Iowa umpires the state has ever seen, more than 600 umpires below the state’s all-time high of 1,590 back in 1981.
• Licensed wrestling and track and field officials both reached all-time lows in Iowa in 2018-19 — 348 for wrestling and 178 in track.
• The state of Wisconsin saw an uptick in its amount of referees between 2017 and 2019. The number rose from 8,302 total officials to 8,693. However, the Wisconsin ref shortage fell to a 20-year low in 2014-15 (8,276 total officials), and that’s almost 1,400 officials short of where the number once was in 2003-04.
• A survey conducted by the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) that published on March 20 showing that the average age of referees (out of 17,487 respondents) is 53.29 years old. The average football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball official is 54 or older in each sport.
• In the same study, 47.9 percent of male respondents and 44.7 percent of females said they “have felt unsafe or fearful for their safety because of administrator, coach, player or spectator behavior”; 57 percent of those surveyed said sportsmanship is getting worse.
• In the NASO study, when asked “who causes the most problems with sportsmanship,” 39.5 percent of respondents said parents; 29.57 percent said coaches and 18.25 percent cited fans.
All of this, said NASO founder and president Barry Mano (a Racine, Wis., native), paints a bleak outlook about the future of officiating. And he contends that something has to be done now to support referees and limit negative fan behavior.
“It’s a huge problem, on a nationwide basis. We don’t have enough warm bodies to fill these contests,” said Mano. “And it’s been escalating.”