Bradan Birt climbed the mountain last year. Joe Pins nearly got there and is eager for another chance.
Zarik Anderson finally earned his opportunity, there’s a quartet of Loras Duhawks set on serving up some redemption and three Pioneers trying to put a rebuilding UW-Platteville program on the map.
This weekend’s NCAA Division III wrestling championships — held Friday through Saturday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — has storylines aplenty for area wrestling fans.
Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion, is seeking his second consecutive national championship — but first under the NCAA banner — for Millikin University.
The NCAA canceled its D-III championships each of the previous two seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the National Wrestling Coaches Association stepped in last year to host a national invitational tournament of its own.
Birt won the 165-pound title at that tournament, and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Lower Midwest Regional late last month at Five Flags Center after registering three pins and a technical fall en route to the championship.
Birt, the top seed at 165 this weekend, could become a five-time All-American.
“It’s just numbers after that point,” Birt said. “I don’t think the All-American matters as much as the journey, and this is kind of the goodbye. It’s exciting. I want to All-American, obviously, it’s a goal. But I have bigger dreams, and I think that’s just a stepping stone to where I want to be.”
Pins, the 2019 Class 3A 132 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, placed third at last year’s NWCA tournament for Wartburg. He finished runner-up at 133 at the regional tournament.
He said last year’s tournament helped set the stage for this season. He earned the No. 3 seed for this year’s tournament.
“Going into it last year, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Pins said. “Last year was the same as this year, I just want to give everything I’ve got every time I’m out there. Ready every time I go.
“That third place was really an eye-opener of what I can do. I think it was more or less a confidence booster, and now it’s just stepping on the mat and seeing how far I can go. See how far I can take me. See how far the coaching staff and everyone has come along from the beginning of the year that we’re just ready to go.”
The University of Dubuque’s Anderson competed at the NWCA tournament last year, but hadn’t qualified for NCAAs prior to taking third in a loaded 157 weight class at regionals.
“It’s all chop wood, carry water,” Anderson said. “It’s all part of who we’re becoming, trying to strive to be: to be the national champ. It fuels me. I learn a lot from losses and it fuels me more and more to get back to work and keep on coming.
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work for this. It’s time for it to start paying off.”
Loras has a pair of veterans in Jacob Krakow (174) and Shane Liegel (184), who have a combined five NCAA appearances between then. The Duhawks’ Zeke Smith (157) and Gabe Fiser (165) are making their first NCAA trips after earning All-American honors at last year’s NWCA championships.
Liegel, who won the NWCA championship last year, takes a 22-1 record into nationals, with his only loss coming against Wartburg’s top-ranked Kyle Briggs. Liegel avenged that loss in the regional final with a 6-0 victory and is the top seed for nationals; Briggs is seeded No. 2
A potential rubber match would likely come with a national championship on the line.
“Utmost respect for that guy,” said Liegel, who won three Wisconsin state titles for River Valley. “He’s a great competitor, and if all things go well, we’re going to be wrestling again.”
Krakow earned the No. 6 seed. Smith is seeded eighth.
UW-Platteville is in its first season under former Loras associate head coach Trevor Kittleson and has a pair of former area Wisconsin state champions among its three qualifiers.
Tyler Hannah, the 2020 WIAA Division 2 195-pound state champion from Prairie du Chien, earned the No. 8 seed at 197. Isaac Wiegel (125), who won the 2018 WIAA Division 2 120-pound state title for Belmont/Platteville, and Zach Thompson (133), an All-American for Loras last year, also qualified for the Pioneers.