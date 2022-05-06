A recent Dubuque Fighting Saints alum could hear his name called in the first hour of the National Hockey League Draft this summer.
NHL Central Scouting listed Matthew Savoie, who played for Dubuque during the 2020-21 season, as the No. 4-ranked North American skater for the draft in its final rankings, which were released Thursday. The draft takes place July 7-8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Seven other players with ties to Dubuque landed on the Central Scouting final draft rankings. They include Stephen Halliday, Davis Burnside, Connor Kurth and Paxton Geisel from this season’s team, affiliates list player Rieger Lorenz, recent draft pick Seamus Powell and former Saints goalie Hobie Hedquist.
As a 17-year-old, Savoie scored 21 goals and 38 points in just 34 games while earning all-rookie team honors in the 2020-21 USHL season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound center from St. Albert, Alberta, finished second in USHL rookie scoring despite joining the team late and missing the first 18 games of the season.
Savoie racked up 90 points in 65 games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League this season to lead all rookies and rank seventh overall in league scoring. Savoie participated in the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect Game, which includes players from the three major junior leagues — the WHL, Ontario and Quebec leagues. His older brother, former Saints affiliates list player Carter Savoie, led the University of Denver to an NCAA Division I championship and recently signed with the Edmonton Oilers.
Halliday, a 6-4, 209-pound center from Glenwood, Md., who will play at Ohio State University in the fall, landed at No. 161 on Central Scouting’s list after three seasons in Dubuque following a rookie campaign with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. He became the USHL’s all-time scoring leader in the Tier I era with 215 points in 215 games and leads the Dubuque organization in Tier I goals (58), assists (123) and points (181). He participated in the BioSteel All-American Game this winter in Plymouth, Mich.
Burnside, who will join Halliday at Ohio State in the fall, earned the No. 199 spot on the Central Scouting list after being acquired from Des Moines at the USHL trade deadline. The 5-11, 176-pound forward from Fountain Hills, Ariz., contributed six goals and 12 points in 21 games while playing an aggressive two-way style. In three USHL seasons, he totaled 26 goals and 57 points in 135 games.
Kurth, who will play at the University of Minnesota in the fall, landed at No. 209 on the Central Scouting list after a stellar two-year run in Dubuque. The 5-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., scored 50 goals and 122 points in 114 regular-season games for Dubuque. Kurth skated on a line with Halliday and Kenny Connors at the BioSteel All-American Game this winter.
Geisel, a University of Denver recruit expected to return to Dubuque next season, ranked No. 19 among North American goaltenders. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Estevan, Saskatchewan, led all USHL rookie goaltenders with 25 wins, a 3.13 goals against average and .897 save percentage in 2,317 minutes. The dual citizen was one of only two rookies to play at least 1,200 minutes to qualify for the league leaderboard.
Lorenz, a Calgary native expected to bypass Dubuque and play for the University of Denver in the fall, earned the No. 17 spot among North American skaters. He tallied 85 points in 60 games for the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
Powell, who spent the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, landed at No. 169 among North American skaters. Dubuque took the 6-foot, 165-pound left defenseman from Marcellus, N.Y., in the sixth round, 81st overall of the USHL Draft on Tuesday. The Boston College recruit contributed one goal and 12 points in 54 USHL games the past two seasons and won a silver medal at the World U18 tournament last weekend in Germany.
Hedquist, who played for Dubuque during the 2020-21 season, is the No. 27-ranked North American goaltender. The 6-2, 194-pound native of Heron Lake, Minn., went 28-9-0 with a 2.53 goals against average and .909 save percentage with Alberni Valley of the British Columbia Hockey League. He went 4-9-1 with a 4.45 GAA and .831 save percentage during his season in Dubuque.