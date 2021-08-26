High school football in the tri-states begins this month. Through the years, several local players have pursued professional careers. Here are some who made it.

AARON BRANT

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Iowa State University

Pro career: 2007

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: Tackle

TED BURGMEIER

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Notre Dame

Pro career: 1978

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Defensive back

ALEX ERICKSON

High school: Darlington (Wis.)

College: UW-Madison

Pro career: 2016-2021

Teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans

Position: Wide receiver

FRED GLODEN

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: Tulane

Pro career: 1941

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Positions: Running back, defensive back

DICK HOERNER

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Pro career: 1947-1952

Teams: Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Texans

Position: Running back

KEITH KREPFLE

High school: Potosi (Wis.)

College: Iowa State

Pro career: 1975-1982

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons

Position: Tight end

ACE DARL LOOMIS

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: UW-La Crosse

Pro career: 1951-1953

Team: Green Bay Packers

Positions: Defensive back, running back

RILEY MCCARRON

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: University of Iowa

Pro career: 2018-2019

Teams: Houston Texans, New England Patriots

Position: Wide receiver

PETE MCMAHON

High school: Dubuque Wahlert

College: Univer. of Iowa

Pro career: 2005-2008

Teams: Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots

Position: Off. Guard

MIKE MERCER

High school: Dub. Senior

College: Arizona State

Pro career: 1961-1970

Teams: Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, K.C. Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, San Diego Chargers

Position: Kicker

ORAN PAPE

High school: Dub. Senior

College: Univ. of Iowa

Pro career: 1930-1932

Teams: Minneapolis Red Jackets, Green Bay Packers, Providence Steam Rollers, Boston Braves, Staten Island Stapletons

Position: Kicker

MIKE REILLY

High school: Dubuque Senior

College: University of Iowa

Pro career: 1964-1969

Teams: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings

Position: Linebacker

HENRY WAECHTER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Nebraska

Pro career: 1982-1987

Teams: Chicago Bears, Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins

Position: Defensive end

Sources: TH archives, Encyclopedia Dubuque, footballdb.com, Wikipedia.com, NFL.com

