Published Oct. 6, 1972: Wahlert quarterback Ted Burgmeier (10) looks for running room with Senior High's Jeff Saul (68) in pursuit. Burgmeier gained 146 yards in 19 carries and scored the only touchdown as the Golden Eagles won Thursday's intra-city football game, 8-0.
Published Oct. 12, 1973: Under heavy defensive pressure, Wahlert quarterback Ted Burgmeier pitches out to tailback Kevin Kriebs, who rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles defeated Cedar Rapids Regis, 32-20, in Thursday night's Wahlert homecoming game.
Published May 25, 1941: Dick Hoerner, the all-around sports sensation at Senior High School, looks a little undecided about what athletic implement he's going to use, but he's firmly agreed on one thing — that he's going to enrolI at the University of Iowa In the fall. Dick's announcement as to what university he intends to enter has long been awaited by numerous institutions throughout the country and his decision Saturday will undoubtedly make Dr. Eddie Enderson, the 1939 miracle man at Iowa City, heave a sigh of relief. A great football player, an above average basketball player, Dick also specializes In the hurdles, javelln, shot put, and discus. He's considered the No. 1 prep athlete in Iowa today. (Note: Photo date unknown.)
Published Dec. 2, 1979: Keith Krepfle (84), the Potosi, Wis, native now playing tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, moves around Packers' linebacker Mike Douglas as he runs a pass pattern in the second half of a recent game in Green Bay. Krepfle's catch resulted in a 19-yard gain that set up the second Eagles’ touchdown in a 31-10 Philadelphia victory. Krepfle is regarded by many, including the Eagles' coaching staff, as one of the best and most underrated tight ends in the National Football League. (Note: Photo date unknown.)
Published Nov. 14, 1951: Ace Loomis (left), former Dubuquer, and Coach Gene Ronzani of the Green Bay Packers, unfold the huge letter sent by members of the Dubuque Boys Club to the Packer star this week. Loomis was the health champ at the Boys club when a youngster. This year’s health champ, David Conlon, will see Ace in action Sunday when the Packers play the Bears in Chicago. Dave will be accompanied by Dr. John Thorson. The Dubuque Medical Society Is treating Conlon to the trip. (Note: Photo date unknown.)
McMahon.JPG Iowa's Pete McMahon battles a Wisconsin player during a game in Iowa City on Saturday evening. Iowa went on to win the game 30-7. Th photo by Ben Plank-11/20/04-Deadline. Published online 11/21/2004
Published Oct. 23, 1961: Dubuque's Mike Mercer, left, and Jerry Reichow of Decorah, relax before the Minnesota Vikings' game with Green Bay Sunday to read The Telegraph Herald's Sunday sports section -- not uncommon practice for the two Viking players who starred as Dubuqueland preps.
Published Oct. 16, 1929: Oran Pape, halfback, is the paradox of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was classed as a substitute last year and yet played enough to rank as leading scorer and gained the second greatest number of yards from scrimmage.
Published Oct. 10, 1958: Although granted a week off by the schedule-maker, Senior High's football team is being kept busy by Coach John Orr these days. Mike Reilly (foreground) sets up a block for hard-running halfback Ken Montgomery (16) in a dummy scrimmage at Senior in this picture. Losers to East Moline last week, the Rams resume action at Rock Island next Friday.
Published Oct. 17, 1976: Western Dubuque’s performance Friday night may not have been an artistic masterpiece but the Bobcats successfully survived a punishing wind, chilly temperatures and a spunky Clinton St. Mary’s squad for a 36-8 victory to assure their first winning season in the high school’s four-year football history. The Bobcats overpowered the Irish with a devastating offensive attack led by quarterback Kevin Kramer and running back Doug Manders, keeping Western Dubuque in a tie for the Big Bend Conference lead. Here, WD's big end, Henry Waechter (89), is an imposing obstacle for any quarterback and St. Mary’s Bob Franzen (10) braces for the blow after releasing his pass as the Bobcats’ Jim Leick (66) crashes in from behind.
