They didn’t get the marquee showdown that was originally planned.
Instead, Dubuque Hempstead got a game Dunkerton team that battled until the final buzzer.
The Mustangs were initially scheduled to take on Glenbrook South — the No. 3-ranked team in Illinois’ largest class — in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic on Saturday at Loras College, but COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented them from making the trek.
Up for the challenge, Class 1A Dunkerton eagerly filled the void, but Hempstead’s size and quickness proved to be too much, as the Mustangs pulled away for a 76-44 win.
“It’s fun, it’s new, it’s something different,” Hempstead senior Noah Pettinger. “It was a college-size floor so it was a little bigger, and the atmosphere was totally different, so it was fun to play.”
The Mustangs (6-4) surged out to a 10-0 lead to start the game behind six points from Kellen Strohmeyer and four from Cameron Fens.
But the Raiders, who are receiving votes to be ranked in 1A held their own, trailing just 18-10 after the first quarter.
“We wanted to jump in those first 3 or 4 minutes and win that by a lot,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting to their press and changing defenses, and were able to get settled in right away and get a nice comfortable lead.”
Dunkerton (11-2) stayed within striking distance until midway through the second quarter before the Mustangs’ speed and length took over.
Fens threw down his third slam dunk of the game at 3:09, Strohmeyer took a steal the length of the court, and Pettinger went coast-to-coast on a layup to carry a 40-24 lead into the break.
The Mustangs quickly grabbed a 20-point advantage early in the third after two more Fens’ throwdowns — the second a perfectly placed fast-break alley-oop from Strohmeyer.
“We hit them with that run early and just from there we really kind of just took the game over,” Pettinger said.
By the end of the third, Hempstead built a 62-34 advantage and put the result of the game to rest.
Pettinger said that while he was disappointed not to get a chance to match up against Glenbrook South, Dunkerton proved to be a worthy opponent.
“It would have been fun to compete with (Glenbrook South) and see how well we could have done, but Dunkerton has players who can score and do a lot of things.”
Despite the adjusted schedule, Deutsch was pleased with how his team approached
“It doesn’t matter what the name of the other team’s jersey is,” he said. “Our standard should be our standard and we need to play to that standard regardless of who our opponent is. I thought our guys did a really nice job in practice this morning preparing for this game.”
Nine different Hempstead players recorded points Saturday.
Cameron Fens, behind eight slam dunks, led the way with 23, followed by Strohmeyer’s 17. Pettinger chipped in nine, and Nate Kaesbauer added 7.
Casey Gardner put together an impressive performance to lead the Raiders with 18 points.