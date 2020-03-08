Fennimore needed a pin from its state champion to force a tiebreaker and, potentially, a state championship.
Alex Birchman delivered, but the Golden Eagles lost on criteria.
Birchman’s pin at 132 pounds drew Fennimore into a tie with Coleman in the WIAA Division 3 state championship dual, but Coleman won the tiebreaker for first points scored, 14-13, to win a 27-26 decision over Fennimore.
Fennimore won its rematch from last year’s title match, 37-31, over Stratford in the semifinals. Prairie du Chien lost to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, 34-33, in the Division 2 semifinals.
Coleman, which claimed its 11th state dual title, staked an 8-0 lead through two matches. Fennimore’s Mason Lull (152) and Nick Blaschke (160) won decisions, and Will Ahnen won by technical fall at 182 as Fennimore drew even at 11-all through six weights.
But Coleman won three of the next four matches, with Aaron Ragels’ decision at 285 the Eagles’ only win, and built a 23-14 lead with four weights left.
Fenimore’s Jayden Glasbrenner (113) and Luke Blair (120) won decisions to get within three points before Coleman’s Will Bieber won at 126 to give the Cougars a 26-20 lead.
Birchman, who won the 132 state title last weekend, built an 11-0 lead in the second period before pinning Coleman’s Noah Chang in 3 minutes and 25 seconds, sending the dual to criteria.
Both teams won seven matches and had the same number of pins and technical falls. The eighth tiebreaker — most first points scored — gave the victory to Coleman.
Stratford took a 25-3 lead on Fennimore in the semifinals before the Eagles used a string of pins to rally back.
Logan Klaas (220), Ragels (285), Brett Birchman (106), Glasbrenner (113) and Blair (120) won by fall for the Eagles. Ahnen (195) won by major decision and Birchman won a decision at 132.
Tanner Anderson’s win at 120 pounds clinched Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s D-2 semifinal win over Prairie du Chien, which was making its first appearance in the state dual tournament.
Matt Rogge (132 pounds) and individual state champions Tyler Hannah (195) and Rhett Koenig (106) won by fall for Prairie du Chien. Bradyn Saint won by technical fall at 170, and Traeton Saint won a major decision at 160. Luke Kramer won by forfeit at 126 following Anderson’s clinching victory.
Wrightstown beat the co-op, 38-19, in the championship dual.