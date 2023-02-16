Nora King knew the clock was on Dubuque Wahlert’s side.
She might have been the only one.
King’s steal with less than 10 seconds left sealed the Golden Eagles’ 56-51 win over Monticello in a Class 3A region 7 semifinal at Wahlert High School on Wednesday.
Wahlert led by as many as 16 in the second half, but had to fend off the Panthers’ furious comeback attempt. With Wahlert unable to ice the game from the free-throw line late in the game, Monticello pulled to within striking distance and had a chance to make it a one-possession game before King’s timely theft.
“I knew the clock was on our side,” said King, one of Wahlert’s senior captains. “Mentally, I was pretty calm. I felt like we could pull out the win. We always practice getting in passing lanes, so it was a pretty routine play. It feels amazing to get the win, though.”
Emma Donovan had a double-double for Wahlert with team-highs of 14 points and 13 rebounds in an overall balanced attack. Olivia Donovan had 13 points for Wahlert. KIng added 12 and Claire Luken 10.
Early on, the only thing stopping Monticello was the Panthers themselves.
The Panthers made good on their first three shots from the floor, but turned the ball over on bookend possessions around them.
Wahlert wasn’t as sharp right off the bat, but kept in front thanks to tenacious offensive rebounding.
Neither team led by more than three in the first as Monticello crept ahead with a 5-0 run — on a pair of baskets by star sophomore Jayden Kuper, including a shot-clock beating trey. The Panthers led 15-13 after one, but Wahlert was clearly dominating the paint behind Luken and Emma Donovan.
Luken scored consecutive baskets for Wahlert inside and Donovan grabbed seven consecutive rebounds at one juncture. The 6-foot duo seemingly took turns blocking and altering shots and passes inside.
Luken opened the second by stepping outside and draining a 3-pointer to give Wahlert a one-point edge, but Katie Roher answered with a triple to regain the lead for Monticello.
That’s when Wahlert caught fire.
The Eagles reclaimed the lead with a 10-0 run after Roher’s go-ahead 3-pointer. Wahlert connected on seven-straight field-goal attempts — from five different players, to build a 33-23 lead at halftime.
Wahlert outrebounded the Panthers, 18-9 in the first half and that trend continued into the second.
Wahlert led by as many as 16 in the third. But Kuper keyed a Monticello run late in the third that sliced that lead in half. Kuper scored seven of her game-high 22 points during an 11-1 run by Monticello that changed the complexion of the game in a blink.
Luken and Donovan each picked up their fourth foul early in the fourth. But it didn’t slow down their aggressiveness. After Luken missed a 3-pointer with Wahlert up 10, Donovan skied for the offensive board and put back to give Wahlert a 52-40 lead midway through the fourth.
On Wahlert’s next trip, against a triple-team just daring her to charge, Luken lowered her shoulder and drove in for a layup.
Luken would eventually foul out at the 2:09 mark. That, coupled with another Monticello scoring spurt — a 7-1 run to cut Wahlert’s lead to 55-49, made for a strenuous final 69 seconds.
“This was a nervous night,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We really needed every bit of that (lead). We got some foul trouble and that changed a lot of how we defended. But our kids are tough.”
Wahlert missed four of its last six free-throw attempts to ice the game, but King’s steal provided a dramatic exclamation point.
Wahlert, which defeated the Panthers in last year’s regional, improved to 17-6 overall. Monticello’s season ends at 18-6. Both teams have young stars that could meet again in the postseason.
“Hopefully they’ll split us up,” Spiegler said. “(Monticello) is good. I don’t know that I want to have to try and go through them again. That Kuper is a great player.”
