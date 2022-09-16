Senior football
Senior's Noah Roling tries to shake a Davenport North defender during their match up held at Dalzell Field in Dubuque on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 Dave Kettering

Kyle Konrardy kicked a 20-yard field goal to open the scoring, and that kickstarted Dubuque Senior to a runaway road win on Friday night.

The Rams used a defensive score off a strip sack fumble, Noah Roling and backup QB Ty Schaber scored on touchdown runs, and Senior improved to 3-1 on its second straight win, 34-0, over Waterloo West in Waterloo, Iowa.

