Kyle Konrardy kicked a 20-yard field goal to open the scoring, and that kickstarted Dubuque Senior to a runaway road win on Friday night.
The Rams used a defensive score off a strip sack fumble, Noah Roling and backup QB Ty Schaber scored on touchdown runs, and Senior improved to 3-1 on its second straight win, 34-0, over Waterloo West in Waterloo, Iowa.
Konrardy added another field goal in the second half for the Rams, who stymied the Wahawks (1-3) on the defensive end.
Dubuque Wahlert 42, La Porte City Union 7 — At La Porte City, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (3-1) bounced back after their first loss of the season to dominate the Knights (0-4) for the road win. Wahlert scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters to roll to victory.
Maquoketa Valley 22, Bellevue 20 — At Delhi, Iowa: Hunter Putman tossed two touchdowns and Riley Carrier ran for a score, but the Comets (1-3) couldn’t deny a late score in falling to the Wildcats (3-1).
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware 7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks were stymied at home by the Go-Hawks.
North Linn 63, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx were too much for the Eagles in the road loss.
ILLINOIS
River Ridge 46, Freeport Aquin 42 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats hung on to beat the Bulldogs in a wild 8-player contest.
WISCONSIN
Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0 — At Orfordville, Wis.: The Redbirds scored 73 first-half points and absolutely hammered the co-op.
Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Flying Arrows blazed past the Hornets on the road.
Belleville 32, Cuba City 7 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Cubans dropped to 0-5 on the season with the road defeat.
Mineral Point 40, Fennimore 6 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Golden Eagles couldn’t slow down the Pointers.
Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen fell short at home to the Blackhawks.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern 3, Darlington 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Bailey Schneider delivered 13 kills and Jadyn Mess added 12 kills, Deanna Ramaker added 34 assists and 16 digs, and the Wildcats dropped the Redbirds on Thursday, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: The Blackhawks earned a 26-24, 26-24 sweep on Thursday behind Madie Mammoser’s nine kills.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Parker breaks record — At South Bend, Ind.: Kassie Parker led the way for Loras College with a dominant school-record performance at the University of Notre Dame National Catholic Championship, blazing the 5,000-meter course in 17:02.06 for first place to break her own record by more than 30 seconds and help the Duhawks place third overall among Division I, II and III programs.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Grinnell 1 — At Stoltz Center: Ashlee Adler hit for 14 kills and Maegan Brylski added 48 assists as the Spartans (6-5) topped Grinnell, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23. Dubuque Senior grad and freshman Alana McDermott added 16 digs for the Spartans.
UW-Stevens Point 3, Loras 0 — At Loras: Sara Hoskins had 26 assists and 12 digs, but the Duhawks were swept by No. 21-ranked Stevens Point.
Peru State 3, Clarke 0 — At Peru, Neb.: Jessica Schaad floored nine kills, but the Pride were swept.
Millikin 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Aurora, Ill.: Claudia Johnson dropped seven kills, but the Pioneers were swept by Millikin.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 3, Simpson 2 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jack Gentilli scored twice, with the second being the game-winner in the 70th minute, for UW-Platteville.
