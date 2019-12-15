Dubuque Hempstead went the first three weeks of the season without a win.
The Mustangs notched their first two “W’s” within a 24-hour span, and Saturday’s draw in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic was anything but a pushover.
Riley Kay finished with a team-high 12 points and the Hempstead defense came up huge in the fourth quarter as Hempstead defeated Wisconsin Division 3 No. 10 Prairie du Chien, 36-33, at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
After playing to a 26-26 tie entering the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (2-4) held the Blackhawks scoreless for the first 4 and a half minutes of the final frame. Over that stretch, Corinne Meier hit a 3, Kay swished a baseline jumper and Morgan Hawkins hit a pair of free throws to give Hempstead its largest lead of the game at 33-26.
Prairie du Chien (8-3) shook off its cold spell on Makenzie Knapp’s layup. Ninety seconds later, Lily Krahn drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Blackhawks’ deficit to 33-31 with 1:03 remaining.
From there, Hempstead forced Prairie du Chien to foul to preserve time. Kaylie Springer and Sydney Paulsen converted 3 of 4 free throws to give Hempstead a 36-33 lead with 9 seconds to go.
The Blackhawks couldn’t convert on their final possession, giving the Mustangs a second-straight signature win.
“I told the kids in the locker room that this was a huge win, because it proved that last night wasn’t a fluke,” said Hempstead coach Casey Smith. The Mustangs defeated Western Dubuque, 53-39, for their first win on Friday. “We’re still making progress, we’re still being smart basketball players. This was another game that was close and you had to keep your composure and make smart decisions.
“In the end, we were able to come out with the win, which was huge.”
Kay’s layup on the opening possession gave Hempstead the initial lead and the Blackhawks didn’t score for the first 5:48 of the game. Krahn’s layup put Prairie du Chien on the board at the 2:12 mark, but the Blackhawks couldn’t edge Hempstead throughout the first half, playing to a 16-14 deficit at the midway mark.
The offense clicked better for PdC in the third quarter. Krahn drained a 3 and Allison Allbee scored a layup for the Blackhawks’ first lead of the game, 19-18, 2 minutes into the third.
The Mustangs scored five straight to regain control before another Krahn 3 sparked a 7-0 Prairie du Chien run for a 26-23 lead.
Paulsen hit her second trey of the game in the closing minute of the third to push Hempstead to a tie entering the fourth.
“We came out with a really tough start to our season and played some of the best teams in the state,” said Meier, who finished with six points, all in the second half. “I think now we’re really performing. ... Towards the end, I really think we started flowing as a team. Our help defense, I think, really won us the game.”
Kay added five blocks in the game, which contributed to a rough shoting night for the Blackhawks. They were 13 of 48 from the field (27 percent) and didn’t attempt a single free throw in the second half.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. I thought they did a nice job on us playing physical and we didn’t answer the question there,” said Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy. “We had some easy open shots, layups that we missed that were easy — we just didn’t respond. We didn’t play well as a team today.”
Krahn led her team with 12 points, all on 3-pointers and Macey Banasik added nine points for the Blackhawks before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Paulsen finished with eight points to pace Hempstead.