East Dubuque put together a four-run rally in the eighth inning to beat Galena, 7-3, in an Illinois Class 1A regional championship game on Friday in Stockton, Ill.

Hannah Heitkamp drove in two runs for the Warriors, who made the most of their six hits and five Galena errors to claim their first regional championship since 2004.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.