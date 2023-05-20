East Dubuque put together a four-run rally in the eighth inning to beat Galena, 7-3, in an Illinois Class 1A regional championship game on Friday in Stockton, Ill.
Hannah Heitkamp drove in two runs for the Warriors, who made the most of their six hits and five Galena errors to claim their first regional championship since 2004.
Annika Huseman pitched all eight innings to earn the victory, striking out six and allowing three runs on six hits.
Galena starter Ava Hahn struck out 16 over eight innings, allowing six hits and one walk. Only one of the seven runs she allowed were earned.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Webster 15, Loras 0 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Max McCallum, Vince Polizzi, Cody Sunny and Ryan Wohlers each hit a single, but that was the extent of the offense for the Duhawks in a loss to the Gorlocks in the opening round of the NCAA tournament regional. Loras (29-16) plays Augustana in an elimination game at 8:30 a.m. today.
PREP BASEBALL
Davenport North 11, Dubuque Hempstead 10 — At Core Field: Curt Saunders Jr. went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs, Jonny Muehring drove in two more runs, but the Mustangs (1-4) lost a shootout against Davenport North.
Dubuque Senior 7-4, Pleasant Valley 5-3 – At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: The Rams (2-4) beat the Spartans for the first time since 2016 and earned the first victories for head coach Tyler Saeugling.
North Scott 14, Dubuque Wahlert 1 – At McAleece Sports Complex: The Class 3A No. 6 Golden Eagles suffered their first loss of the season after starting 4-0 with a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference sweeps.
West Delaware 7, Beckman 1 – At Manchester, Iowa: Beckman’s Luke Sigwarth saw a streak of reaching base in 20 consecutive plate appearances come to an end in the non-conference loss.
Davenport Central 9-12, Maquoketa 6-5 – At Davenport, Iowa: The Cardinals opened the season with a pair of non-conference road defeats.
Fennimore 11, Cuba City 7 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ethan Sheckler went 3-for-5, and Macoy Miles, Tyson Gehrke and Carter Washburn added two hits apiece as the Golden Eagles knocked off the Cubans.
Southwestern 2, Boscobel 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Tyler Brotzman went 2-for-2 and scored a run, and struck out 10 while allowing just five hits over six innings as the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs. Bryce Reese pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save.
GIRLS SOCCER
Iowa City Liberty 1, Western Dubuque 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Lightning beat the Bobcats for the first time in program history, ousting Western Dubuque in its Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Mount Pleasant 10, Maquoketa 0 — At Mount Pleasant, Iowa: The Cardinals ended their season with a loss to Mount Pleasant in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Pedrin 15th — At Charleston, Ill.: Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge’s Arianna Pedrin clocked a 2:24.69 to place 15th at the Illinois Class 2A state meet. Addison Albrecht advanced into the long jump finals with a distance of 5.24 meters in prelims. Gwen Miller placed 29th in the triple jump prelims (9.83m).
PREP BASEBALL
(Thursday’s games)
Clayton Ridge/Central 10, Central City 3 — At Elkader, Iowa: Kahne Bolsinger went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Max Nuehring also knocked in a pair to lead the co-op to victory. Caden Helle struck out 17 and scattered three hits to earn the pitching victory.
Bellevue Marquette 13, Springville 3 — At Springville, Iowa: Cam Templeton went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, Caden Kettmann and Evan Scott drove in two runs apiece, and Justin Severson had two RBIs in the season-opening romp. Cameron Casel struck out 12 in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win.
