The formula couldn’t be any simpler.
Win and you’re in.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints dug themselves out of a two-goal deficit Friday night to earn a 5-3 victory over the Madison Capitols in Middleton, Wis. With the win, the Saints (29-21-5-1) pulled even with Green Bay (29-21-2-4) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference and moved within two standings points of clinching a playoff berth.
Recommended for you
The Saints can accomplish that feat tonight, when they wrap up the home-and-home series with the Capitols at Dubuque Ice Arena. They can also extend the USHL’s longest active playoff streak to 12 if Muskegon loses at Green Bay tonight.
After tonight, Dubuque faces a tough schedule -- at home against Green Bay on Tuesday and home-and-home series with Chicago and Waterloo on the final two weekends of the regular season.
“Everybody knows what’s on the line,” said Saints leading scorer Ryan St. Louis, who tallied two goals and an assist on Friday after registering a goal and three assists in Thursday’s key 4-3 victory over a hungry Muskegon squad currently on the outside of the playoff picture. “Hopefully, we come out a little harder than we did these last two nights. We’ll definitely be ready to play, knowing what’s at stake.
“We got off to a slow start tonight and we kind of did the same thing (Thursday) night. Obviously, it’s not the best way to start, but it’s good that we know how to find a way to win.”
The Saints scored five of the last six goals Friday night after falling behind, 2-0, after 23:02 of clock time against a scrappy Madison squad. The only team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitols have handed fifth-place Cedar Rapids a pair of harmful losses in the past three weeks.
Madison dealt its top scorers ahead of the USHL trade deadline, then made wholesale changes within the coaching staff less than a month ago.
“You have to respect the game, and we weren’t ready to play,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Their new staff has done a really nice job of getting them going, and they play with a lot more pace and structure. We weren’t prepared for it.
“The first period was quite a wake-up call. When we started working, we dominated the second and third periods with the exception of a couple of stretches. Once you start working, the skill stuff takes care of itself.”
Dubuque rookie Noah Powell broke a 2-2 tie just 1:39 into the third period when he scored his eighth goal of the season. Max Montes won a faceoff back to Jayden Jubenvill at the left point, and he fed Nils Juntorp in the left circle.
Juntorp passed to the slot to Powell, who outwaited goalie Rastislav Elias before tucking the puck in the net.
“Nils made a really nice heads-up play, and I kind of thought about shooting right away,” said Powell, who also scored Thursday night. “Then I decided I was going to delay, delay and get around the goalie. It worked.
“I’ve been getting a few more reps in practice, I haven’t been overthinking things as much and I’ve been going through things on video more frequently. That’s helped me a lot in those situations some people might think are high pressure.”
Ryan St. Louis scored the eventual game-winner at 4:44. He stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated across the Madison zone and scored his 28th goal of the season into the top left corner of the net. That also secured his 21st multi-point game of the season. He ranks fifth in the USHL with 28 goals and 66 points in 52 games.
“Any time you can contribute to a team win, it’s great,” he said. “I’m just happy we’re finding ways to win at the right time of the year.”
William Felicio gave the Capitols hope with a power play goal at 6:22 of the third, but Montes regained the two-goal cushion 10:18 later to conclude the scoring. Montes completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Owen Michaels and Ryan St. Louis for a backdoor goal and his 21st tally of the season.
Paxton Geisel stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn his eighth victory of the season and second in as many outings.
Madison opened the scoring just 6:11 into the game on Jack Brandt’s seventh goal of the season. Nathan Lewis chipped the puck out of his own zone to spring a 2-on-1, Matt McGroarty took the initial shot, and Brandt scored on the rebound.
The Capitols doubled their lead 3:02 into the second period following a turnover deep in the Saints’ zone. The puck found Max Nagel at the top of the blue paint, and he quickly tapped a shot past Geisel for his seventh goal of the campaign.
A hustle play by Oliver Moberg helped the Saints get on the board exactly two minutes later. Max Burkholder appeared to ice the puck, but Moberg beat his man to negate the icing call and create a 2-on-1 for the trailing skaters. The puck took a long bounce off the end boards, and Jake Sondreal fed James Reeder to the left of Elias for a tap-in goal, the 15th of the season for the rookie.
“That was huge from Mo, but he makes those little plays all the time,” Reeder said. “What a great play to get to his guy and give him a little stick lift so Sondreal could make a play. And Sondreal froze the goalie so I had an open net to bury it.
“That goal was a reward for the hard work we put in in the second period after a slow start. It felt good to get that first one. Ryan tied it a couple of shifts later, and we continued to roll after that.”
The St. Louis brothers connected for a goal at the 13:27 mark to pull the Saints even. Lucas St. Louis broke up a play in his own zone and zipped an outlet pass to older brother Ryan St. Louis for a clean breakaway. Ryan St. Louis deked to the left, then backhanded a shot into a vacated net behind Elias for his team-leading 27th goal.
Madison finished with a 31-27 advantage in shots on goal and went 1-for-4 with the man advantage. The Saints scored power play goal in two opportunities.
Luke Malboeuf made his USHL debut for Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.