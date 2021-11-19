Season series: The Saints swept a two-game series Oct. 29-30 in Muskegon. They won, 7-4, in the first game, then had to rally for a 4-3 shootout win the following night in a game the Lumberjacks deserved to win. Including this weekend, the teams meet five more times this season. Dubuque and Muskegon joined the USHL together in the 2010-11 season.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints look to snap a two-game losing streak, their first two regulation-time defeats of the season. Dubuque leads the USHL with a 30.2% efficiency (13-for-43) on the power play and ranks third on the penalty kill at 88.1% (7 goals in 59 shorthanded chances). Stephen Halliday has 14 points during a six-game point scoring streak that includes five multi-point games. He ranks third in the USHL with 21 points in 13 games. The Saints join Sioux City as the only teams to have stuck with their opening-night roster through the first seven weeks of the season. Both have used only 25 players to date. The Saints will play eight of the next 11 games on home ice after starting the season with just four games in the first 13 at Mystique.
Scouting Muskegon: Despite a slow start to the season, the Lumberjacks have cracked the code on league-leading Chicago, with two wins and an overtime loss in the first four meetings between the teams. Muskegon ranks 10th on the power play at 16.7% and last on the penalty kill at 67.2%. Defenseman Jacob Guevin leads the team with 15 points, including two goals, in 13 games, while Quinn Hutson and Joey Larson share the team lead with six goals apiece. Muskegon has used a league-high 32 players so far this season. That includes four goaltenders with a fifth on the way. The team added a second Russian goaltender, Alexander Kuleshov, to the roster this week. Late last month, Platon Zadorozhnyy joined the team.