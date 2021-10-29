HIGHLAND, Wis. — For the third time this season, the Highland Cardinals proved to be too much for the Potosi volleyball team.
The Cardinals swept the Chieftains by scores of 25-21, 27-25, 25-17, to earn a trip to the WIAA Division 4 sectional final Saturday night on their home court. The Cardinals (25-4) will take on Wonewoc Center with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We needed to play our best game to win a match with Highland, and we just didn’t do that tonight,” Potosi coach Jolene Murray said. “Most of our losses this season have come when we don’t serve well, and we had a lot of missed serves. It seemed like we would get a little run going and then we would have a missed serve. It’s those little momentum switches that kill you.”
The Chieftains (24-7) found themselves down, 10-5, in set one before pulling to within 20-18 on a kill by senior Jessica Noonan. The Cardinals answered with a kill from Katelyn Esser and a Potosi double hit call. They would pull back to within two at 23-21, but a missed serve made it match point for the Cardinals.
“Our girls had to battle back in every set, and they never gave up,” Murray said. “I think nerves got the best of our girls in the first set, but they kept battling.”
In set two, the Chieftains knotted the score at 20-20 and led at 22-20 before another service error halted Potosi’s momentum. The two teams would tie the score up at 23-23, and the Chieftains found themselves at set point with a kill from senior middle hitter Kylie Reuter, who finished the game with a team-high 17 kills and seven blocks.
Highland again responded with a kill from Esser to make it 24-24, before taking a 27-25 win on a block and kill from Rachel Miller.
Miller finished the game with 15 kills, 15 digs, and five ace serves for the Cardinals.
“That missed serve there was a huge momentum swing,” Murray said. “It’s tough because we struggled with things that you can’t in big games like this. You have to credit Highland. They are a great team, and they didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
The Chieftains were able to tie the third set up at 15-15 after trailing by five at 15-10, but it was all Highland after that.
“Kylie struggled a little bit at the net for us, and we don’t have an experienced, well-rounded line-up like Highland does,” Murray said. “They pretty much returned everyone from last year and are a senior-driven team.”
The game marks the end of Murray’s career as head coach, as she announced earlier in the season that this would be her last.
“I debated on coming back this year after dealing with the brain surgery last October,” Murray said. “I don’t regret a second of it. I couldn’t have ended my career with a better group of girls.”
Emily Bierman added 23 assists for Potosi and Mykaylia Bauer had 26 digs, while Maya Terrell had 18 assists and 12 digs for the Cardinals.