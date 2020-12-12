The Western Dubuque Bobcats are showing patience beyond their years.
And it’s starting to pay off.
The young Bobcats squeezed past Dubuque Hempstead, 48-43 Friday in girls prep basketball action at Moody Gym.
Madison Maahs scored a game-high 17 points and Carson Koerperich added 10 for the Bobcats, who moved to 2-3. Hempstead dropped to 0-4.
“We were very patient down the stretch,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “When we’re patient, we are able to get good ball movement and that (leads to) good looks at the basket. And defensively we did a good job of denying Hempstead’s cuts to the basket.”
Western Dubuque forced turnovers on the Mustangs’ first two possessions and jumped on top via a Maahs 3-pointer.
But Hempstead was feisty on defense, as well, capitalizing on the Bobcats’ five first-quarter turnovers. Hempstead’s Kialah Hill was the beneficiary, collecting a pair of baskets in transition.
It was a game of spurts all night, and it started in the early going.
The Bobcats went on an 11-2 run midway through the first quarter with five different players denting the scoreboard to stake Western Dubuque to a 14-7 lead.
Hempstead answered with a 12-0 run to pull ahead, sparked by Chandler Houselog, who led the Mustangs with 13 points. Houselog’s running jumper opened the streak and she added the first of two second-quarter 3-pointers to end it.
Maahs, though, keyed another Western Dubuque run with three straight buckets, including a 3-pointer as the teams traded 1-point leads for most of the period.
Koerperich’s off-balance 3-pointer with 1 second left was the crescendo of an entertaining, back-and-forth half. Her fade-away trey from well-beyond the arc sent the Bobcats to the locker room up, 26-24.
Just a freshman, Koerperich provided the Bobcats’ spark in the third quarter, as well. After Hempstead had reclaimed the lead, Koerperich put Western Dubuque back in front with a 3-pointer. Then came another buzzer-beater — this time a sweeping hook-shot off the glass as the third-quarter clock expired with the Cats now up 35-30.
The scoring runs weren’t over. The Bobcats opened the fourth with four straight points to grab their biggest lead. But Hempstead’s 8-2 run, capped by an Ashley Glennon 3-pointer, kept things interesting heading into the final minute.
Western Dubuque, though, eventually pulled away from the free-throw line, connecting on eight straight and 9 of 12 in the final quarter.
“I’m very proud of how we played down the stretch,” Ostwinkle said. “We stepped up to the free-throw line and shoot with confidence. We had three freshmen out there at the end.”
Hill had 8 points and Morgan Hawkins had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Hempstead.