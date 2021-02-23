The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Youngstown Phantoms will squeeze in a United States Hockey League make-up game at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Officially, the date takes the place of the Feb. 4 game postponed because of a coronavirus safety issue within the Saints. The teams also postponed games scheduled for Feb. 2-3, also at Mystique.
Dubuque has had at least one playing date per month impacted by coronavirus concerns since the season began in November. The interruptions include 10 games over six different weekends and involve six dates originally scheduled for Mystique.
Wednesday’s rescheduled game kicks off a three-game home week for the Saints, who host Des Moines on Saturday and USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U-18 squad on Sunday. After the quick trip to Dubuque, the Phantoms will return home for a two-game home series with Muskegon this weekend.
Dubuque (11-15-2) leads Youngstown (6-16-4) by eight points for fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. The Saints entered Monday trailing Team USA by eight points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East with 26 games remaining in the regular season.
Youngstown has won all three meetings in the season series. That includes a 5-3 decision at Mystique in November and a 5-2, 4-1 sweep in Youngstown on Jan. 8-9.