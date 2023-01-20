There are plenty of F words being shouted at the East Dubuque boys basketball practices.
Fix it. Flush it. Figure it out. Fight through it. Focus. Finish
First-year head coach Scott Schaber stresses these six points stringently and his team executed every one of them on Tuesday in a 65-47 road victory over rival Galena at Galena High School.
“(Thursday) was one of those times where we finished by playing four solid quarters,” Schaber said. “For one of the first times, we played four solid quarters. We really finished it by knocking down key free throws. We’re usually about a 57 percent free-throw shooting team, and last night we were over 90 percent.”
East Dubuque clung to a seven-point lead after three quarters, but busted it wide open behind a 27-point fourth-quarter surge, including a nearly flawless effort from the charity stripe.
The Warriors (10-10) converted 19 of 20 free throw attempts in the final 8 minutes of play to secure the win. For the game, East Dubuque shot 28 of 30 from the charity stripe, at an impressive 93.3 percent clip.
Colin Sutter was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line and led the Warriors with 18 points. Brody Culbertson added 16 points, and Aidan Colin contributed 14 in a balanced scoring attack that saw seven East Dubuque players reach the scorer’s book.
“When you’re playing a team that has amazing talent, you’re going to have to do amazing yourselves,” Schaber said. “I think by knocking down those free throws, our guys were really locked into the game, and our overall game plan.”
The Warriors have had a roller coaster-like season so far, opening their slate with four straight wins, immediately followed by a four-game skid and a .500 record since.
“What we’re trying to work on and focus on is being consistent,” Schaber said. The guys are all committed. The hardest thing to do in life is being consistent with what you do, and that’s where we’re trying to get to in the second half of the season.”
Having now defeated a rock-solid Galena team for the second time, and several other quality wins under its belt, East Dubuque has proven it can compete with anyone.
“We know that we can play with the best, which should give us confidence that on any given night we can do the job,” Schaber said. It’s just about stringing wins together a little bit, but still approaching each game separately.”
Schaber praised his team for its complete-effort victory in a hostile road environment, but knows there’s no letup in the Warriors’ daunting schedule.
“Galena is so darn tough to defend because of their speed, their strength, and especially their length,” he said. “I’m extremely excited for my guys to get this win, especially in a rivalry game, but know that when you’re on top of one mountain, you’re on the bottom of the next.”
But for a team that struggled to find that consistency throughout the season, Schaber said Thursday’s performance was a big step in the right direction.
“We try to be as chaotic in practice to create game calmness,” Schaber said. “(Thursday) was a good sign of how we had some young guys that stayed calm last night. If we can continue that, that will propel us come postseason time. Even though our record might now show it, I don’t know that anyone would want us on their schedule in the first round of the playoffs.”
