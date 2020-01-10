Dubuque Wahlert needed bonus points.
The Golden Eagles had the right wrestler stepping up to the mat.
Connor Dehn won by fall in 57 seconds in the final bout of the night, wrapping up Wahlert’s rally to a 39-37 victory over Waterloo West on Thursday night at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Dehn’s victory at 182 pounds capped a run of four straight Wahlert victories — three by fall — to climb out of a 21-point deficit.
With the Eagles trailing, 37-16, Jimmy McDermott won by technical fall at 152 before Dustin Digman (160), Gabe Anstoetter (170) and Dehn finished off the Wahawks with pins. Bryce Anstoetter (195), Marik Dickson (285) and Jacob Evans (113) also won matches for Wahlert.
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aiden Dunne (182), Alex Hudson (220), Landon Reisen (113), Gable Brooks (120), Adler Kramer (126) and Ben Faber (145) booked pins as the Mustangs throttled the J-Hawks.
Western Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids Xavier 21 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ben Schueller (120), Corbin Collins-Patzner (126), Trent Busch (145), Levi Burds (152) and Carter Kluesner (170) won by fall for Western Dubuque, and the Bobcats won nine of 14 weights.
Dubuque Senior 51, Waterloo East 30 — At Nora Gym: Carter Elliott (138) won by fall and Christian Kemp (113) won a 4-2 decision for Senior, which used seven forfeit victories to roll past the Trojans.
Solon 44, Dyersville Beckman 29 — At Solon, Iowa: Levi Feldman (126) won by fall, and Evan Wulfekuhle (182), Mason Koelker (106), Nick Schmidt (113), Danil Wall (120) and Nick Hageman (138) also registered victories in the Trailblazers’ loss to the Spartans.
Cardinals drop pair — At Manchester, Iowa: Abraham Michel won both of his matches at 170 as Maquoketa lost to West Delaware (71-3) and Marion (46-34) in a WaMaC Conference triangular.
Cougars go 1-1 — At Durant, Iowa: Aidan Noonan (126), Hunter Vogel (138), Cody Kremer (152), Cade Rausch (170), and Trevore Freiburger (106) won twice as Cascade beat Durant (45-18) and lost to Tipton (48-27).
Comets go 1-2 — At Camanche, Iowa: Zach Roeder won three times by fall, picking up career win No. 98 to move onto the cusp of becoming the program’s fifth wrestler to reach 100 victories, and Bellevue beat Northeast Goose Lake (41-24), and lost to Mid-Prairie (48-24) and host Camanche (65-18).
Vikings split — At Colesburg, Iowa: Bo Struble (160) won both of his matches by fall, and Dawson Bergan (113), Alex Jones (126), Jordan Wegmann (152) and Max Bahls (170) also won both of their matches as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Maquoketa Valley (39-21) and lost to Alburnett (45-29).
Clayton Ridge goes 2-2 — At Calmar, Iowa: Cade Meyer (106) and Andrew Mitchell (182) each went 3-1 as Clayton Ridge beat Central Elkader (33-30) and Riceville (42-36), and lost to North Fayette Valley (76-0) and MFL/Mar-Mac (72-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 56, Potosi 53 — At Potosi, Wis.: Cole Crubel scored 26 points as the Timberwolves outlasted the Chieftains.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stockton 41, River Ridge (Ill.) 30 — At Hanover, Ill.: Kenze Haas scored 16 points to lead the Blackhawks to a victory over the host Wildcats.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 98, Waterloo 72 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Tate Billmeyer won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Devin Tigges (50 freestyle) and Mathias Chamberlain (100 freestyle) won individual events, and the Mustangs won the 200 medley and 400 free relays to beat the Waterloo co-op.
Cedar Rapids Washington 126, Dubuque Senior 33 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Gavin Hall (100 backstroke) and Pierce Casper (100 breaststroke) won individual events for the Rams in a dual loss to the Warriors.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,820, Cedar Rapids Washington 2,389 — At Creslanes: Logan Jasper rolled a 232-202—434 series to lead the Rams to a victory over the Warriors.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,592, Cedar Rapids Washington 2,087 — At Creslanes: Kathryn Clancy Lincicum booked a 171-202—373 series the help the Rams to a victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Buena Vista 92, Loras 88 (OT) — At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen shot 12-for-17 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with 33 points to lead the Duhawks (10-4, 3-2 American Rivers Conference) in an overtime loss to Buena Vista on Wednesday night. JT Ford (14 points), Jake Healy (12) and Cole Navigato (11) also scored in double figures for Loras.
UW-Platteville 74, UW-Oshkosh 70 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Carter Voelker scored 21 points, Drew Gunnikn added 18 and Quentin Shields 10, and the Pioneers (12-1, 2-0 WIAC) outscored the Titans, 41-27, in the second half on Wednesday night to secure the road win.