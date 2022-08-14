IOWA CITY — In each of the last two seasons, Spencer Petras has emerged from a preseason quarterback competition as the starter.
Going into his senior season at the University of Iowa, he’s engaged in another competition to retain his starting role.
And he was ready with a metaphor when he was asked about what he has to do to show the coaches that he is still the guy.
“I think the best thing that I can do is focus on playing my best football and anything other than that, you don’t really know,” Petras said at the team’s annual media day on Friday. “I was thinking earlier, because I knew that question was coming. But let’s say you’re writing an article, how do you write the best article you can? Do you look at, ‘Oh, Chad Leistikow (of the Des Moines Register) is writing this, or Scott Dochterman (of The Athletic) is writing that?’
“That’s not how you write a good article, is it? No. You focus on the article. And you focus on giving your best, giving your everything to that article and then you publish it. If it’s good, it’s good. If not, oh well. But right now I’m just focused on writing a great article.”
Sounds about right. And a pretty fitting one, considering he delivered it to a group of reporters.
“Thanks, I thought about it in the bathroom, actually. About 5 minutes ago,” he said to a loud chorus of laughter from the gathered reporters.
Petras, who set career highs last year with 1,880 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, is battling backup Alex Padilla for the rights to lead the Hawkeyes offense into the season opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 at Kinnick Stadium.
The bond between the competing quarterbacks is tight, too.
“We’re great friends,” Padilla said. “(Spencer) was one of the first guys I met when I came to campus, he hosted me on my official visit and we’re really close friends. We do a whole lot of stuff together and we have a really great bond.”
Over four seasons in Iowa City, Petras has completed 57.2% of his passes (311 of 544) for 3,474 yards — which ranks 13th all-time in program history — with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
His interception total went up last year, but four of those came in a loss against Purdue, and three more in a bowl game defeat against Kentucky.
He learned from an up-and-down 2020 season in which he threw for 1,569 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
What he realized, he said, is that he needs to let the game come to him.
“A large part of my issues I had in the 2020 season came from gripping the bat too hard. If you go up there trying to hit a home run, you’re probably going to strike out, and as a young guy, especially, you want nothing more than to go out there and throw five touchdowns a game and have every play be perfect,” explained Petras, a 6-foot-5, 231-pound senior from San Rafael, Calif. “As you mature and get more experienced, you learn that’s not the way to play. It’s not the best way to play. Sometimes, the best play on third-and-10 is to throw the check down and let your running back make some yards. It’s stuff like that, and the only way to learn that and really learn the importance of that is through experience. I have been lucky to have a good amount of experience at this point.”
Padilla — a 6-1, 200-pound junior from Greenwood Village, Colo. — is on the opposite end of the experience spectrum.
He made two starts last season in place of Petras and won both. But it would be hard to say he wowed anybody with his stat lines.
He relieved Petras at Northwestern and completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards.
The next week he went 11-for-24 for 206 yards and two interceptions in his first career start, a win against Minnesota. But, he completed just 6 of 17 passes for 83 yards and an interception in a narrow win at Illinois.
With one quarterback competing to take the other’s job, one might think their relationship may have frayed a little bit.
Not so, Padilla said.
“It’s kind of interesting because I feel like at a lot of other places, guys’ relationships can become a little fragmented when that starts to happen, but I feel like Spencer and I both just want what’s best for each other and what’s best for the team, more importantly,” Padilla said. “We understand there’s a competition, but we can’t let that come between our personal relationship.”
No matter who wins the job, having a backup quarterback with starting experience could pay dividends down the road for the Hawkeyes.
Padilla noted last season’s victory over Penn State in which Nittany Lions starting quarterback Sean Clifford went down with an injury. Ineffective play from the backup allowed Iowa to rally for a 23-20 win.
“That’s a good situation to have, no matter how you slice it,” Padilla said before noting the Penn State game. “When the starter went down, they really sputtered after that. So I feel like having two guys that have starting experience is a good situation to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.