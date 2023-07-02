06222023-wahlertvswdsoftball8-sg.JPG

Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth collects a base hit during a June 22 game against Western Dubuque. Roth and the Golden Eagles clinched the outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship with a victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

It was a goal circled at the beginning of the season, but even after crossing it off, the celebration was a bit muted.

That’s because there’s plenty more out there for the Dubuque Wahlert softball team to go after.

