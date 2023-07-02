It was a goal circled at the beginning of the season, but even after crossing it off, the celebration was a bit muted.
That’s because there’s plenty more out there for the Dubuque Wahlert softball team to go after.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles clinched their first outright Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship since 2009 with a 7-4 victory over 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the second game of their doubleheader Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Xavier rallied to win the opener, 5-4, and could have secured a share of the Mississippi Division crown with a sweep.
“The girls just kind of threw their arms in the air, kind of screamed a little bit, got a little excited. But I think they understand it was a goal we set to achieve and we’ll celebrate this later, but there’s more work to do,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said Saturday. “Obviously we want to get to the state tournament and then to play on that Friday (in the state championship game) is the next goal of ours and they understand that. We’re hoping it’s not the be-all, end-all. We’re hoping that it’s just a step along this journey.”
Julia Roth went a combined 4-for-6 and was intentionally walked twice in the doubleheader, raising her season average to .505 (56-for-111). She suffered the loss in the first game, but relieved Anna Roling to start the fifth inning of the second game and earned the save.
“It was a lot of going up and down. We knew we needed to win one and we didn’t get the first one, so we had to come back in the second game,” said Roth, who went 3-for-4 in the second game. “Just flush the first one and get the next one.”
Roth has played a big role in the Eagles getting to where they are. And that’s saying a lot considering Wahlert’s roster is loaded with high-end talent.
The freshman is 11-2 with three saves and a 1.95 earned run average. She also has driven in 53 runs and has 12 home runs — one shy of the program record set in 2009 by Sam (Reimer) Teply.
Coincidentally, Roth hit her 10th, 11th and 12th home runs of the season in a doubleheader on Thursday against Cedar Falls, which is coached by Teply.
“You almost wished she would have had one more at-bat Thursday night against Cedar Falls, because who knows what she would have done,” Lang said. “It would have been cool to see her tie (Teply’s) record with her there.
“But she’s been our rock. We’ve been able to lean on her. She’s getting it done in the circle for us, getting it done at the plate. She’s been tremendous this year and looking forward to seeing how she finishes the year. She’s only a freshman. It’s really mind boggling what she’s doing as a freshman.”
Wahlert will host North Fayette Valley on Wednesday in its Class 3A regional opener. The Eagles are feeling good about a second consecutive trip to state.
“Our bats are starting to heat up here and obviously we’ve been pitching well all year,” Lang said. “The first game last night was kind of a fluke deal where we didn’t play the best in the field, but we’ve been pretty solid defensively all year long. As long as we can continue to play clean and play the right way, who knows where this path will take us.”