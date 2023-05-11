Pitching a shutout is nothing new for Dubuque Senior’s Jimmy Berna.
The three-year starting Rams’ goalkeeper is as steady as they come at minding the net. But every so often, he likes to chime in on the offensive side of things.
Last year, he recorded his lone career goal. On Wednesday, he tallied his first varsity assist — and did so in picturesque fashion.
Recommended for you
Berna skied a lofted, sailing pass 50 yards down the pitch and dropped it perfectly on the right foot of a hard-charging Owen Hull who eased it into the back of the net in the 49th minute in Wednesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference intracity contest between Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert.
“It always feels nice when you get involved in an assist or a goal, especially as a goalkeeper,” Berna said.
Biniam Andrews scored twice, Hull bookended his goal with two assists, Nyle Jenkins tallied his team-leading 13th goal and 12th grader Kyle Konrardy fittingly closed the scoring on senior night as the Rams finished out their regular-season campaign with a 6-0 blanking over Dubuque Wahlert at Dalzell Field.
Soren Obermueller notched his first goal of the season and Berna logged his fifth shutout in net.
“We have a very well-rounded group with people who can score, but also we have a lot of guys who maybe don’t get enough credit,” Senior coach Kevin Noonan said. “Top to bottom, I can’t say that I’m displeased with anything this season.”
The Rams (11-4) clinched their third straight city championship and have gone a perfect 9-0 against Wahlert, Hempstead and Western Dubuque during that span. This year, Senior outscored its city rivals a combined 16-2.
“It means a lot to be city champs,” Berna said. “That’s just another step in our goal here. We really want to go further coming up in substate, so this means a lot to push us forward.”
Berna, who has been on the brink of a state tournament berth each of the last two seasons, said the expectations this year are similar to the 2021 team that finished 11-5 and fell one goal shy of reaching Des Moines.
“We have such a good thing going on right now, such good chemistry, that it really does feel like we can push those records that we set during my sophomore year,” Berna said. “We’re gonna go into the postseason with as much confidence as we can, and then we’re gonna see where it goes from there.”
Jenkins opened the Rams’ scoring at the 11:45 mark when he booted home a crossing pass from Hull. Obermueller’s flying header on a Coby Veach throw-in made it 2-0 at halftime.
Andrews (40:53) scored from close range to open the second half, Berna connected with Hull to make it 4-0 (49th minute), and Andrews converted a penalty kick for his second score in the 52nd minute.
Konrardy’s goal, via Hull’s second assist in the 76th minute, put the finishing touches on six-goal night by five different Rams.
“Having three straight wins to close the season, it’s just helped push us along to go into the postseason confident,” Noonan said. “A lot of the teams in our substate are quality teams, and we know that, but it’s one of those things where we’ve made it our goal to push those quality teams, and I think we’ve done that so far this year.”
Senior opens Class 4A postseason play in Substate 5 on May 22 with a second-round matchup at Bettendorf.
Wahlert (3-13) hosts Cedar Falls on Friday to close the regular season and begins its 2A playoff journey on May 15 in a Substate 3 first-round contest against Maquoketa in Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.