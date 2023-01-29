For the second straight night, the Dubuque Fighting Saints never led but still managed to earn a bonus point for an overtime loss to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.
Will Smith completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal 4:09 into overtime to lift the U18 squad to a 4-3 victory on Saturday. The U17s edged the Saints, 5-4, on Friday night.
There were no penalties in either game.
After an end-to-end but scoreless opening period, Dubuque’s Riley Stuart slipped behind the Team USA defense for a breakaway at the 5:15 mark of the middle frame. But goalie Carsen Musser came up with a nifty glove save to deny Stuart.
Team USA finally solved Dubuque goalie Marcus Brannman just 1:13 later on Kai Janviriya’s third USHL goal of the season. Gabe Perreault carried along the left wing and made a spinning pass to a trailing Janviriya, who squeaked a shot inside the left post.
The Americans doubled the lead at the 11:15 mark on a tic-tac-toe passing play by their explosive top line. Ryan Leonard denied a clearing attempt at the left point and moved the puck to Perreault in the right faceoff circle. Perreault then hit Smith with a backdoor feed, and Smith snapped a shot under the crossbar for his sixth USHL goal of the season.
Brayden Morrison got the Saints on the board at the 15:10 mark with his third goal of the season. Ryan St. Louis won a faceoff in the Team USA zone to Morrison, who fired a shot from the right circle through traffic and beyond Musser’s glove.
Just 75 seconds later, Max Montes tied the game at 2-2 with his 13th of the season. Theo Wallberg retrieved a dump-in behind his own goal line and moved the puck to Noah Powell, who made an outlet pass to Nils Juntorp on the right wing. Juntorp left a drop pass for Montes in the right circle, and his wrist shot handcuffed Musser.
A fortunate bounce gave Team USA a 3-2 lead with 6:35 remaining in regulation. Smith scored his second goal of the night when his centering pass from below the goal line deflected into the net off a Dubuque defender.
But the Saints forced overtime on an extra attacker goal with 1:44 remaining. Wallberg took the initial shot from the left point, Oliver Moberg took a whack at it, and the rebound found Ryan St. Louis in the low slot. St. Louis slid a pass along the slot to Juntorp, who wired his 11th goal of the season past Musser.
Smith’s game winner came on a wrist shot from the left circle on a line rush.
