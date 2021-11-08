For 40 minutes on Saturday night, the Dubuque Fighting Saints effectively contained United States Hockey League-leading Chicago.
Then they became a little loose in their coverage when it mattered most.
Chicago scored four straight goals in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit and take a 4-3 victory at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. Dubuque, which fell to 7-1-2-2, became the 16th and final USHL team to lose a game in regulation time.
“We have to play a full 60 minutes, especially against a team like them, and, obviously, we didn’t,” said Tristan Lemyre, who tallied a goal and an assist for the Saints. “The little details cost us the game. We have to learn from it and come back Friday and go hard at them.
“It’s a big thing for us that we get to play them again right away. It’ll be an opportunity to show the character we have on this team.”
The momentum began to shift in the second period, when Chicago received four of the five power plays, including the final three, although the Steel went 0-for-5 with the man advantage in the contest. In 15 games this season, the Steel have enjoyed a league-high 76 power plays to their opponents’ 42.
Jack Harvey and Sam Lipkin scored goals in the first 5:24 of the third to pull Chicago even at 2-2.
“Penalties seem to catch up to us a lot, even though we did a great job of killing them off,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We got a little light on the puck in the third period, and they certainly got a lot of momentum from that first goal.
“We still have to have an attack mentality. It looked like we lost that a little bit in the third period, and we got a little slow around the puck. All the details we had in the first two periods kind of went out the window. We let them build up speed, which they’re really good at, and they created some great opportunities with that extra room. Then, they capitalized on their chances.”
Chris Able put Chicago ahead for good at the 13:55 mark. Adam Fantilli carried the puck along the left wing and made a one-handed pass to the trailing Able, who beat goaltender Paxton Geisel to the top left corner.
Jackson Blake made it 4-2 less than two minutes later by converting an Austen May feed.
The Saints found new life with 3:52 remaining in regulation when Samuel Sjolund’s power play shot from the point eluded a Connor Kurth screen and beat goalie Gibson Homer for his fourth goal of the season. Kurth did not tally an assist on the play and saw his nine-game point streak come to an end.
Dubuque pulled Geisel for a sixth attacker with 1:40 remaining but couldn’t solve Homer again.
Kenny Connors staked Dubuque to an early lead at the 18:43 mark of the first period with his fifth goal of the season. Lemyre pressured defenseman Jake Livanavage into a turnover on a potential clearing play, setting up a short 2-on-1 for Max Montes and Connors. Montes skated in and dished to Connors for a one-timer from the right circle that beat Homer.
The Saints doubled the lead 6:04 into the second period on a Lemyre power play goal after Chicago’s Luca Fantilli delivered a knee-to-knee hit on Ryan Beck for a penalty.
Dubuque moved the puck around the perimeter before Lemyre scored his seventh goal of the year on a one-timer from the low slot to the top left corner of the net following a short pass from William Hallen. Lucas Olvestad earned a secondary assist on the play.
Eastern Conference-leading Chicago has won both meetings this season, including a come-from-behind 3-2 shootout decision Oct. 23 in Geneva.