The University of Dubuque shares first place with Buena Vista in the American Rivers Conference baseball standings after a season-opening three-game sweep of visiting Simpson College.
Dubuque beat the Storm, 6-4 and 11-9, on Sunday afternoon to improve to 11-4 overall, 3-0 in the A-R-C.
Joe Unger delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning and added an RBI fielder’s choice to lead a Dubuque offense that managed just five hits in the opener. Max Snowden also drove in a run, while Edward Rosas pitched six innings of five-hit ball to improve to 2-0.
In the second game, Colton Pfeifer and Kyle Radi had two hits apiece, and seven other Spartans delivered one hit in a balanced 11-hit attack. Jake Cekander, Mitch Pomeroy and Unger finished with two RBIs each.
The Spartans used five pitchers and hung on to win despite being outhit, 13-9. Seth Crandall got the win with two innings of scoreless relief, and Shaun Logan recorded the final out for the save.
Luther 13-2, Loras 1-17 — At Decorah, Iowa: Ryan Wohlers went 3-for-3 with three two-run home runs as the No. 15-ranked Duhawks earned their first American Rivers Conference win in the second game. Dakota Church went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Daniel Rogers was 3-for-5 with four RBIs in a 22-hit outburst by Loras (17-2, 1-2). Max McCallum contributed four hits, while Max Cullen and Chris Constantino had three each to support winning pitcher Davis Pasco (3-0), who allowed two runs on seven hits.
In the opener, Luther (9-5, 2-1) scored eight times in the third and four in the sixth. Dylan Pardoe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Max Cullen had a pair of hits for the Duhawks.
SOFTBALL
Wartburg 14-8, Dubuque 5-9 — At Waverly, Iowa: Emily Bloomer went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to help the Spartans salvage the American Rivers Conference doubleheader split. Rachel Trader and Cayla Cavanagh added a pair of hits, and the Spartans got home runs from Deanna Oringer, Bloomer, Lauren Brown, Cavanagh and Callie Dutton in support of winning pitcher Megan Wolff.
In the opener, Dariann Diorio and Brown had a pair of hits each for Dubuque.
UW-Platteville 7-7, Cornell 2-4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jordan Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Claire Bakkestuen also knocked in a pair of runs to lead the Pioneers (8-8) in the opener. Bakkestuen earned the pitching win with five innings of two-hit, scoreless relief.
In the second game, Rachel Plautz and Amanda Stanczuk had four hits apiece, and Bakkestuen and Riley Kelsch contributed two each in a 16-hit outburst. Stanczuk drove in three runs, and Plautz homered in support of winning pitcher Johnson, who scattered five hits in 3 2/3 innings.