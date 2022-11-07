Nine Dubuque football players earned first-team all-league recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference on Monday, including six from Senior.
Senior’s Walker Tart, Cohen Pfohl, Ty Schaber, Nate Schreyer, Noah Roling and Kyle Konrardy were named to the all-MVC Class 5A first team.
Hempstead’s Christian Pettinger, Justin Potts and Ayden Farley also earned spots on the first team.
MVC teams that do not play 5A football, such as Dubuque Wahlert, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West, were not included.
Senior’s Jalen Johnson, Mason Sorenson, Jack Simon and Jimmy Berna, along with Hempstead’s Beau Baker, Zac Conlon, Steffonte Jones and Tate Woodruff were named to the second team.
Hempstead’s Jase Runde, Andrew Tharp, Ben Donath and Quinn Breitbach, and Senior’s Kebrone Davis, Brandon Kringle, Marshael Rogers-Marsh and Jacob Renkart earned honorable mention.
Tart, a senior receiver who has committed to Drake University, hauled in 59 passes for 738 yards and nine touchdowns. He had two rushing attempts for 29 yards and made 12.5 tackles, eight solo, on defense. He also totaled 32 yards on two kickoff returns and returned one punt for 9 yards.
Pfohl, a senior, was the top lineman for a Rams offense that threw for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per rush while gaining 1,082 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in nine games. On defense, he recorded 9.5 tackles, seven solo, with two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Schaber, a senior, led the Rams in rushing after tallying 286 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts. He recorded 52 tackles, 31 solo, with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks on defense. He also recovered a pair of fumbles and intercepted two passes, returning one 96 yards for a touchdown.
Schreyer, a senior, recorded 48 tackles, 32 solo, with a sack and 12 tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Roling, a junior, was second on the team in rushing with 70 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and averaged 17 yards on four kickoff returns. On defense, he finished with 11.5 tackles, eight solo, with 0.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Konrardy, a senior placekicker, recorded touchbacks on 35 of his 43 kickoffs this season. He made 8 of 10 field goal attempts with a long of 52, and was 22-for-23 on extra-point attempts.
Pettinger, a junior linebacker, led the Mustangs with 71.5 tackles, 39 solo, with nine tackles for loss and one sack. He also recovered three fumbles.
Potts, a junior receiver, caught 39 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 32 tackles, 16 solo, with 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception on defense. He averaged 22 yards on seven kickoff returns.
Farley, a senior lineman, was a force up front for the Mustangs, accumulating 25.5 tackles, 10 solo, with a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
