There was little questioning the pedigree of the opposition.
At 7-2 entering the contest, and as reigning five-time defending champions of Wisconsin’s South Central Conference, the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs are far from a pushover.
But you’d be hard-pressed to find any team that was going to beat Dubuque Senior on Saturday.
With swift, vertical ball-movement, combined with the Rams’ patented stingy defense and deep scoring attack, Iowa Associated Press Class 4A No. 3-ranked Senior bombarded Wisconsin Dells, 82-24, in the Wendy’s/MidwestOne Boys Basketball Classic at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
“(Wisconsin Dells) won their conference the last five years, they’ve been regional champs the last five years,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “They’re probably not used to playing the athletes that we have — we’re a pretty athletic team, but they’re a well-coached team, for sure. They just didn’t make any shots tonight.”
The Rams’ defense was a big reason why.
“I’d say they’re probably a much better team than they played tonight, but our defense got the job done tonight,” said Rams guard Hayden Jacobsmeier.”
Jacob Williams led another balanced Senior scoring effort with a game-best 18 points, Jon Wille and Jalen Johnson added 11 apiece. Jacobsmeier, Tevin Schultz and TJ Lynn contributed eight points as Senior saw 12 players reach the scorer’s book.
“We always wonder who’s gonna be our leading scorer tonight, and I don’t think these guys really care,” Eimers said. “They just have fun out there, and that’s the main thing — you want a group of guys that are having fun out there, and they’re doing that.”
It was certainly a lot of fun for the Rams early on, as they blitzed the Chiefs to the tune of an 18-0 run to start the game. Wisconsin Dells recorded its first basket with 1:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
“Our main goal was to come out and shut them down like we always do,” Jacobsmeier said. “You can tell we’re a big defensive team. We scouted them out a lot, worked together and shut them down right away.”
Senior’s depth was on full display during that 18-0 run to start the game as nonstarters Johnson and Mason Sorensen contributed four points apiece during the spurt.
The Rams’ meticulous ball movement up and down the court was too much for the Chiefs’ defense to contain.
“We share it with each other because we know what everyone can do on this team,” Jacobsmeier said. “Anyone can score at any time, and anyone can go anywhere. We all play together and whoever scores just helps us get the ‘W.’”
On the heels of its first-quarter surge, Senior closed the first half with a separate 13-0 run to take a commanding 48-15 lead into the locker room.
With stiffer competition ahead, Jacobsmeier knows his team must stay focused on the ultimate goal.
“We’re for sure gonna see better teams,” he said. “We’re gonna keep going our same route, scouting them, doing what we have to do, and hopefully we can keep getting the job done.
Eimers added, “I just told the kids, we’ve got a tough (Iowa City) Liberty team coming up. They’re probably about the best shooting team in the conference, so we definitely have to stay focused in on some things these next couple days.”
