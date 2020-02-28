Prairie du Chien had four wrestlers win in the preliminary round of the Wisconsin Division 2 state wrestling tournament while Fennimore had three win prelim matches in Division 3.
Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig (106 pounds), Matt Rogge (132), Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170) each won prelim matches Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Koenig won a 12-0 major decision over Winneconne’s Caden Kleinschmidt while Rogge won by technical fall, 16-0, over Lake Country Lutheran’s Connor Cass.
Traeton Saint won by 17-2 technical fall over Barron’s Chase Peltier and Bradyn Saint won an 11-0 major decision over Freedom’s Troy Nabbefeld.
They will be joined in the double-elimination portion of the Division 2 tournament today by Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Troy Leibfried, who advanced at 285 by pinning Catholic Memorial’s Sam Bautz in 3:51.
Belmont/Platteville’s Tristen Gilbertson (120), Prairie du Chien’s Luke Kramer (126), Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Brad Goffinet (170) and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Carson Lobdell (195) lost their prelim matches and were eliminated.
In Division 3, Fennimore’s Jayden Glasbrenner (113), Aidan Nutter (138) and Nick Blaschke (160) won their prelim matches.
Iowa-Grant/Highland and Mineral Point also had two wrestlers win Thursday.
Glasbrenner won a 4-1 decision over Random Lake’s Tanner Birenbaum and Nutter won by technical fall, 24-9, over Boyceville’s Ira Bialzik. Blaschke pinned Clear Lake’s Ivan Ruble in 5:16.
Mineral Point’s Tarrin Riley (120) won, 10-5, over Ladysmith’s Derick Vollendorf while teammate Mason Hughes won a 12-10 decision over Dodgeland’s Tye Bader at 182.
Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Jared Sedbrook (152) moved on with a pin of Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Dylan Teunissen in 3 minutes and 2 seconds. Teammate Cal Dorota won a 9-7 decision over Coleman’s Cole Klimek at 170.
Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh (106), Boscobel’s Braiden Pickett (145) and Fennimore’s Will Ahnen (182) lost their prelims and were eliminated.