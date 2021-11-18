Kiersten Schmitt had a special senior season at Dyersville Beckman.
You might even call it elite.
The Trailblazers’ hard-swinging right side hitter received elite all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Wednesday. The elite all-state team is a nine-player roster comprised of players from all classes.
Schmitt, signed to continue her career at Iowa State, delivered 593 kills this season, ranking third in all of Iowa. She averaged 5.39 kills and 2.88 digs per set in helping lead the Blazers back to the state tournament, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Western Christian. She was named to the Class 2A state all-tournament team. Schmitt is a back-to-back WaMaC Conference Player of the Year and closed her career at Beckman as the record holder in kills for a career (1,165), season (593) and match.
Western Dubuque had five players honored in Class 4A, with coach Megan Scherrman named the Coach of the Year after leading the Bobcats to the program’s first state championship.
Seniors Maddy Maahs and Meredith Bahl were named to the first team, with senior Maddie Harris and junior Libby Lansing earning second team and junior Ella Meyer tabbed honorable mention.
Maahs was a next-level setter for the Bobcats, running the offense with pristine efficiency. She finished with 1,081 assists this fall and closed her career as WD’s record holder in that category with 2,984. Her 11.1 assists per set led the state, regardless of class. She also added 212 digs, 102 kills and 29 aces this season and was named the 4A state all-tournament team captain for a flawless performance in the team’s run to the title.
Bahl was a force with her big arm, delivering a team-best 438 kills along with 320 digs and 31 blocks. Harris was another big-time hitter, finishing second on the team with 361 kills while adding 259 digs and team-best 41 aces.
Lansing was a force in the middle, providing the Bobcats with another strong hitting option. She finished with 236 kills and a team-high 89 blocks. Meyer was the defensive specialist that delivered a team-high 474 digs for the Bobcats.
After capturing the state title, West Delaware landed three on the Class 3A teams with Hawks coach Brett Mather earning Coach of the Year honors. Senior Ella Koloc made the first team, while senior Liv Schulte earned second team and senior Carlee Smith tabbed third team.
Koloc was the definition of a defensive specialist for the Hawks, racking up 533 digs and was crucial in West Delaware’s run to the title by keeping many balls alive. Schulte was the hard-swinging firepower for the Hawks, finishing with a team-best 438 kills along with 386 digs, 42 aces and 35 blocks. Smith ran the offense with precision, closing with 1,166 assists and another 230 digs.
Beckman senior libero Olivia Hogan received third team honors in Class 2A. The Northern Illinois University recruit finished fifth in the state with 609 digs, while chipping in 60 assists and 48 aces.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Kelsey Hansel earned third team recognition in Class 1A. Hansel led the team with 360 kills and 314 digs for the Vikings this season, and added 24 aces and 14 blocks.