GALENA, Ill. — Galena’s volleyball program has racked up 14 regional tournament title plaques in its history.
The plaques are nice, but these Pirates believe this can be the group that chases down that state championship trophy.
With five starters back in the fold, the Pirates are firing on all cylinders already this season and showcased that in sweeping their way to their 12-team home invitational title on Saturday at Galena High and Middle Schools.
“Having that luxury of five starters back, this team has gelled together so quickly in the season that it’s really impressive,” Galena coach Dennis Wills said. “I think today was just a taste of how good we can actually become when we get in the gym more and work together in practice. It’s pretty exciting.”
The Pirates improved to 6-0 on the young season with five sweeps at the invitational. In pool play, the Pirates topped Morrison (21-4, 21-8), Riverdale (21-12, 21-7) and Orangeville (21-9, 21-10). Advancing to the championship bracket semifinals, Galena beat Winnebago, 25-12, 25-16, and then wrapped up the title with a 25-11, 25-16 triumph over Durand in the finals.
“We’re all very close as a team, and we’re all friends and just know each other so well,” said senior outside hitter Taylor Hilby. “We click, which is really good on the court. Our goal is just winning. Let’s keep this going and hopefully we can go farther than we did last year. Prove that we can do it.”
The Pirates were surely no slouches last season, as the program earned its 12th Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship, its 14th regional crown and were a win away from a fourth sectional title but fell short to Freeport Aquin in the finals. The program’s best-ever finish came in 2018 with a state runner-up trophy.
“I think how last year ended, it did not sit well with us,” said sophomore Gracie Furlong, who as a freshman last season played alongside her older sister, Maggie, who led the Pirates in kills and is now entering her freshman season with the Coe College program. “We really want to get to the state tournament and we believe we can be that team. Losing Maggie is definitely tough because I miss playing with her, but Paeton (Hyde) and Taylor and all of us are working hard and we’re expecting to be really good. We have a lot to look forward to in the future.”
Gracie Furlong believes she learned much from her older sister, who was a pivotal part of the program the past four seasons.
“It was really nice to have her there with me,” Gracie said. “Especially being my first year and not knowing some things and trying to learn. It was really nice having her there for me and being able to progress now without her feels good, too.”
The younger Furlong is already stepping to the forefront this season, as the dynamic big hitter led the Pirates at the invite with 37 kills. Hilby added 26 kills and Hyde finished with 21 kills and six blocks. Julia Townsend closed with 106 assists.
“We have a four-headed monster there with Gracie and Taylor on the outside and Paeton in the middle and Addie (Hefel) on the right side,” Wills said. “If we can play in system, we’re going to be pretty tough to beat.”
The Pirates have an intimidating lineup of hitters, and against Durand in the finals only trailed once early in the second set.
“We like to be humble and not too confident, but it is good to know that if we’re out of system, there’s hitters that we can trust to get it over and make a play for us,” Hilby said.
There’s a lot of season ahead, but the Pirates sure seem to be clicking and looking like the league favorite — again.
“Some good teams here in a 12-team field, so it’s always good when you come out on top in a 12-team field,” Wills said.
Other local teams in the field included East Dubuque, Stockton and River Ridge. The Wildcats went 2-1 in pool play and advanced to the silver bracket, beating Stockton in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-20, before falling to Pecatonica in the finals, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17. The Warriors went 0-3 in pool play to drop into the bronze bracket, and defeated Morrison in the semifinals, 25-15, 25-16, before losing to Riverdale in the finals, 26-24, 14-25, 15-11.
