The United States Hockey League enjoyed yet another banner day at the National Hockey League Draft, with 51 players selected in the seven-round event that concluded Thursday afternoon.
For the first time since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, though, the Dubuque Fighting Saints went through the draft in Nashville without having a player selected.
“The NHL Draft was another great example of the development and high talent level the USHL has to offer,” outgoing USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “Congratulations to all our young men who were taken in this year’s draft in Nashville. We look forward to seeing many of them continue their careers playing professionally in the National Hockey League.”
This week’s draft brought the number of USHL players selected in the NHL Draft to 1,041 since 1981, when the Detroit Red Wings selected Austin Mavericks defenseman Rick Zombo in the eighth round, 149th overall.
The USA Hockey National Team Development Program again led the way with 16 selections, including program alumni. Clark Cup champion Youngstown followed with six, while Chicago, Green Bay and Sioux Falls all had four players selected; Cedar Rapids, Muskegon and Fargo had three each; Lincoln, Omaha and Waterloo had two each and Sioux City had one.
The NTDP now has had 317 total NHL Draft picks since joining the USHL. Omaha has had 81 NHL Draft picks, Sioux City 64, Lincoln has had 63, Sioux Falls 58, Waterloo and Green Bay 55, Chicago 52, Muskegon 43, Cedar Rapids 38, Fargo 32 and Youngstown 31.
A total of 23 of the NHL’s 32 franchises picked at least one USHL player, and 14 made multiple picks from the USHL. The San Jose Sharks picked five players from the USHL, Colorado and Detroit had four, seven teams (Arizona, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal and the New York Rangers) had three, Buffalo, Carolina, Tampa and Philadelphia chose two USHL players, and Dallas, Florida, Nashville, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, Ottawa, Seattle, Vancouver and Washington each had one selection.