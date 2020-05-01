Just two years ago, Miguel Regalado was in the process of putting a college football team together behind a desk.
He didn’t expect to be doing virtually the same thing after Clarke University football was underway.
“This is unprecedented territory for everybody,” said Regalado, whose Pride team is hoping to compete in the program’s second-ever season this coming fall. “I don’t have any answers right now.”
With the nationwide shutdown of sports brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, college football coaches everywhere were forced to halt their spring and summer training programs as well. That’s just one of many issues they’ve dealt with as they try to navigate toward a 2020 season that — to their best guess — is speculative at this point in time.
The shutdown came at a particularly crucial time for Regalado as he tries to get his young program off the ground. This offseason, which was to include a spring scrimmage, would have allowed Pride players to apply real college game experience from the previous fall to what they hope to bring to the field next semester.
Instead, Regalado is losing out on crucial face time with his team. He’s spent the last two months running staff meetings from his computer and coaxing players through training remotely with virtual meeting apps.
“I have become an expert in Microsoft Teams and Zoom,” said Regalado, whose team went 2-9 in its inaugural year. “(Spring practices are) huge for us. A football team, in my experience, gets the most better in Year 2 of a new program. Year 1 is used for everybody getting used to everybody. Year 2 is where you really take a leap. I hope that it still happens, but a big part of that growth is spring football.
“It’s going to be hard on a lot of the kids because a lot of kids aren’t going to have the chance to show what they can do (in a practice setting) because the coaches aren’t going to have the time.”
COVID-19 has presented college football with a number of issues to tackle. The main one being player safety. The NCAA has reportedly considered the option of holding games without fans in stadiums in order to stay within social distancing guidelines. Regalado said NAIA (the division Clarke plays in) usually follows the lead of the NCAA, so whatever rulings come about in the next few months are expected to trickle down to Clarke’s level.
But that proposal raises even more questions. At the Division III level, University of Dubuque coach Stan Zweifel wonders how it’s possible to reach a scenario where football is safe enough for players to remain in close interaction, but unsafe for spectators to watch.
“The logistics for me of how we return to football are far more complicated than getting guys ready,” said Zweifel, who wonders if there will be enough coronavirus testing available to ensure athletes don’t spread the disease amongst themselves. “I am so very concerned about how we are going to test athletes in the fall for coronavirus. … We’re going to bring in 150 kids so you can imagine all the time that’s going to be allotted to all of those things. I don’t know what the NCAA Division III level will do with that. … I’m really concerned about the logistics of getting everybody tested.”
There’s also a major time crunch to solve. It’s hard for Zweifel to imagine squeezing a whole offseason training program into the few weeks teams are normally granted in August to prepare their teams for kickoff later that month.
There are other safety concerns outside the virus, too. Steve Helminiak, coach of D-III Loras College, said decreased practice time cuts into a staff’s ability to teach proper technique. With that comes the increased risk of injury if teams are forced onto the field too soon.
“It is so important in our sport to be technically sound,” Helminiak said. “There are so many fundamentals that you can work on in that spring practice that are so helpful in (preventing) injuries. Teaching kids how to properly place their body on a tackle, their hands on a block, keeping your head out of harm’s way — it’s so valuable for our guys to rep and learn that stuff.”
The American Rivers Conference, which includes both Loras and UD, will host a mid-May meeting where coaches hope they can get some more answers. Whatever comes out of it, though, there’s always the possibility it could change.
“It’s almost impossible (to predict),” Zweifel said. “What you’re trying to do is be as proactive as you can knowing that you might have to change everything that you do. You try to get as many different scenarios as you can but you can only control so much on your end.”
However this shapes up, all three Dubuque-based coaches said they were impressed with the resolve of their players — also navigating circumstances unlike any they’ve encountered before. While they wait for answers, the coaches said the players have adapted to the new structures for weight training and in some cases this situation has invigorated their love for the game.
On this, they also agree: Whatever form or shape college football can safely return, the coaches will count it as a blessing.
“Some people used to take the view that it’s just a game,” Helminiak said. “I take the opposite stance. I think it shows how important sports are to this country.”