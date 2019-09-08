After a slow start to the volleyball season, things have picked up in a big way for Western Dubuque.
Since dropping their first three matches of the season, the Bobcats have now won four of five, including a 3-1 record at the Iowa City High tournament on Saturday in Iowa City. In the process, WD (4-4) beat three Iowa Class 5A ranked teams in the tournament, including defending champion No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, 2-1.
In the match against the Jaguars, Meg Besler had seven kills and two blocks, Maddie Harris added six kills and Maddy Maahs finished with 18 assists to lead the Bobcats. After dropping Set 1, 21-16, WD rallied to win Set 2, 21-11, and clinched Set 3, 15-11.
The Bobcats also swept No. 11 Bettendorf (21-19, 21-14) and No. 10 Iowa City High (21-10, 21-16) but were swept by Lewis Central (21-16, 21-18).
Cougars take Midland title — At Wyoming, Iowa: Jess Hoffman had 22 assists, Abby Welter and Molly McElmeel finished with seven kills apiece, and Cascade capped an undefeated Midland Tournament by beating Monticello, 2-1, in the championship game. The Cougars (9-2) defeated Iowa City West, 2-1, and beat Springville, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland and Central Elkader, 2-0, prior to the win over the Panthers.
Comets 3-1 at Anamosa — At Anamosa, Iowa: Lindsey Banowetz put down a team-high 31 kills over four matches as Bellevue swept Northeast Goose Lake, Galena and Cedar Rapids Washington and lost, 2-1, to host Anamosa.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs win Linn-Mar Invite — At Marion, Iowa: Ryan Winger placed second overall in 15:42.7, teammate Mason Suarez was fourth and Dubuque Hempstead scored 27 points overall to win the Linn-Mar boys invitational.
Hannah Brown led the Mustang girls with a third-place finish with teammates Emma Holesinger, Kaylee Leicht and Shaelyn Hostager each cracking the top-10. The Hempstead girls were second as a team to host Linn-Mar.
Edmondson 4th at Spartan Invite — At Bettendorf, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Claire Edmondson finished in 18:57 to place fourth overall at the 15-team Spartan Invitational girls cross country meet hosted by Pleasant Valley. Fellow Ram Lillian Schmidt placed sixth overall in 19:15 as Senior was finished fourth overall as a team.
On the boys side, Senior placed 12th overall, led by Connor Kilgore in 50th place.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras splits at home invite — At Loras AWC: Dubuque Wahlert grad Jessalyn Rolling dished out 74 assists between two matches as the Duhawks won a five-set thriller over Washington-St. Louis but were swept by Dominican.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 1, St. Scholastica 0 — At Rock Bowl: Mark Broderick’s goal in the 54th minute lifted the Duhawks to a shutout win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Dubuque 1, UW-Oshkosh 0 — At Oyen Field: Isabella Robinson scored the game-winner in the first half and the Spartans’ defense stepped up for a victory.