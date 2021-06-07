MANCHESTER, Iowa — Fred Martin made a promise to Tom Jenk Jr. months before his long-time friend passed away from Stage 4 brain cancer in 2017.
That promise has been his one and only focus on the baseball diamond over the past five seasons, so a recent milestone achievement kind of slipped under his radar.
Martin earned his 100th victory at the helm of the Dyersville Beckman baseball program on May 29, when the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers completed a WaMaC Conference sweep with a 5-0 victory at Center Point-Urbana.
“I don’t follow stats too much. Heck, I don’t even do our team stats,” Martin said with a laugh Thursday night after Beckman split a doubleheader at West Delaware. “I’m just happy to be doing this for T.J. until the time comes when we can find someone who bleeds green and gold blood to take over the program, and that scenario might be in place soon.
“That’s what I promised T.J. I’ll be 65 in about a month, so I’ll be going on Medicare, man. I can’t be doing this too much longer.”
Martin, a 15-year right-hand man to Jenk, insisted upon being called co-head coach during the summer of 2017 after it became apparent Jenk’s illness would keep him from the dugout. But, thanks to Jenk’s inspiration and more than a few colorful pep talks, the Blazers went on a 12-game winning streak to finish 32-11 and claim the Class 2A state championship.
Including that season as co-head coach, Jenk posted a 1,088-507 record and guided Beckman to five of its six state championships. Following a doubleheader sweep at Gilbertville Don Bosco on Saturday, Martin holds a 104-52 record.
“So, between the two of us, we have just about 1,200 wins, I guess,” Martin joked.
Conner Klostermann, who played for Jenk and Martin and served as a Beckman assistant coach for four seasons before becoming a graduate assistant coach at NCAA Division II Northern State University last fall, considers Martin the ideal link between Jenk and the next head coach.
“What makes Fred the perfect candidate for that is he had so much experience working with Coach Jenk, and now he understands the different nuances of the head coaching side of it by doing it himself,” Klostermann said this weekend from Aberdeen, S.D. “He’ll be able to take all that knowledge of being a head coach, as well as being an assistant, and train or help to train his predecessor that much better. He’s the perfect guy to be in the position he’s in and provide that bridge from Coach Jenk to whoever follows him.
“I have no idea who it is who will take over the program. But I’m happy for Fred, because I know it’s been a big weight on his shoulders to make sure he helps find someone who has that Beckman tradition already inside them. That always meant so much to Coach Jenk.”
Despite the plans to pass the green-and-gold baton to the next Beckman coach, Martin remains as passionate as ever about the game.
“This team is so young, and we’re still experimenting with what we want to do,” Martin said. “People don’t understand why things don’t come together more quickly, but for the first month of practice and games, I think I had my whole team together for about two practices because of spring sports and the kids being pulled in about a million different directions.
“So, we end up experimenting and doing things in games that you want to have figured out in that last week of practice. It’s tough. But, when it all starts to come together, it’s a very rewarding feeling — for the coaches and the kids.”
Martin smiled from ear-to-ear after a 5-3, 10-inning victory over West Delaware on Thursday night. That came on the heels of a 6-3 defeat in the opener.
“That second game was so much fun,” Martin said. “That was classic baseball right there. Both teams played really well, which makes it fun. The first game … that was a little different story, at least on our end. We’re still so young, but we’re coming along, and that’s the important thing. It says a lot about the kids that they could play so well in the second game after having an off day in the first game.”